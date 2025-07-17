A Ghanaian woman has opened up about why she misses the embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video, she explained that she misses the former traditional priestess because she used to be a source of entertainment for Ghanaians before her sentencing.

Speaking specifically about what she misses most, the woman said that Ghanaians no longer get interesting TikTok sounds.

Agradaa's sounds, especially from her Sunday sermons, went viral on social media. Many people found her statements during preaching humorous and entertaining.

Mama Pat is known for hailing her husband, Kwame Asiamah, whom he often said was the best husband in the world.

She once stated that her life had totally changed since she met her husband, whom she affectionately renamed Angel Asiamah.

"Ever since I met my husband Angel Asiamah, everything about me has changed. My life has changed, the way I talk has changed, and my walkings have also changed. Even my English has changed," Agradaa said in a video.

Additionally, she also praised Asiamah for being good in bed, stressing that she was as sweet as sugar.

Speaking to a Ghanaian content creator, the Ghanaian woman emphasised that:

"We already miss Mama Pat because we no longer get new TikTok sounds," she said.

She therefore appealed to the state to temper justice with mercy and pardon Agradaa.

Watch the video of the Ghanaian woman speaking on why she misses Agradaa below:

Kumchacha kicks against calls for Agradaa's release

Meanwhile, Ghanaian preacher Kumchacha has kicked against calls for Agradaa to be pardoned by the state.

In a video, the renowned preacher argued that Agradaa was not better than people serving their sentences in Nsawam and the other prisons.

He believes Agradaa is paying for her crimes and should be made to serve her sentence, once she has been found guilty by the court.

In his video, Kumchacha rebuked persons sympathising with Agradaa, stating that she would have rejoiced if this had been the fate of another person.

