A Kumasi-based trader has narrated how jailed Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa allegedly duped her and destroyed her life

The woman, speaking on Otwinoko TV, claimed that she responded to one of Nana Agradaa's money-doubling ads, only to be swindled out of her capital of GH₵ 1,000

Her tear-filled account sparked outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for the preacher's 15-year jail term to be extended

A Ghanaian trader from Kumasi emotionally narrated how jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa allegedly duped her.

The woman claimed during an interview on Otwinoko TV that her life was destroyed when she responded to one of Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ advertisements promising to double her money.

She said the chain of events from her decision to visit Nana Agradaa led to the untimely death of her only daughter."

The emotionally distraught woman sobbed in a heart-wrenching video that sparked outrage online.

Ghanaians angrily slammed Agradaa, with many calling for her 15-year jail sentence for fraud and charlatanic advertisement to be exponentially increased.

Woman accuses Agradaa of defrauding her

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based woman claimed that several years ago, she heard an advertisement on the radio by Nana Agradaa calling on people to bring their money for doubling.

She said she was in debt at the time, so she left Kumasi for Accra with GH₵1,000, hoping it would be doubled.

The woman claimed that upon arrival at Sowutuom, she met the preacher who took her money from her and gave her a white piece of paper with lotto numbers written on it.

Agradaa allegedly instructed her to go back home, stake the lotto, and she would double her money.

She said she protested, but Nana Agradaa intimidated her with some heavily built men, forcing her to flee.

The trader said she staked the lotto but never won, and with her money now with Nana Agradaa, she was forced into more debt.

The TikTok video of her narration is below.

After she lost all she owned, the trader claimed that her daughter was forced to leave home to fend for herself, as she could no longer provide for her.

She said that a short while later, she was informed that her daughter had died, with the circumstances of her death remaining a mystery to her ever since.

The woman broke down in tears on air as the host called on the public to bear witness to Nana Agradaa’s alleged cruelty.

A TikTok video of Nana Agradaa's alleged victim crying is below.

Agradaa’s alleged victim’s story sparks outrage

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the sad story of an alleged victim of Nana Agradaa.

Kobee Slim said:

"I always say the judge should have given Agradaa 1000 years."

Ebenezer Sarfo Adu wrote:

"From the look of things, I think 85 years should be added to Agradaa's prison term, making a solid 100 years so Ghanaians can be at peace 💯✌️🤩."

PoshMama Un commented:

"It's difficult to support Agradaa because many lives were destroyed 😳."

user9810511507368 said:

"Who sent you there, maame?"

Judge denies Nana Agradaa bail pending appeal of her 15-year jail term for fraud. Image credit: ThunderTV

Source: Instagram

Judge denies Nana Agradaa bail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s bail application was denied by an Amasaman High Court judge.

The preacher filed to be granted bail pending appeal of her conviction for fraud, for which she had been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Her application was unsuccessful, as the trial judge ruled that she failed to prove that she had a good chance of overturning the Circuit Court ruling that led to her imprisonment.

