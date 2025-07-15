A Video of What Transpired at the Amasaman High Court When Nana Agradaa Showed Up for an Appeal

Onlookers who chanced upon Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, were left in awe as many sang his praises

Social media users who reacted to the video have expressed joy that Angel Asiamah is adored by many Ghanaians

Angel Asiamah, the husband of incarcerated Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa, got all eyes on him as he appeared in court for the first time since she was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

A video sighted on the TikTok page of @tinababy showed the adorable moment when Angel Asiamah was seen walking to his vehicle after the ruling.

The crowd, apparently supporters of Agradaa, swarmed around Angel Asiamah and began showering him with praises as he walked to the car.

Others also opened up about their admiration for him as he sat in the car, with a young man confessing that he loves him.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, appeared at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a hearing regarding her filing for bail pending appeal, but her appeal was denied.

Details of Agradaa’s jail term

The Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries was slapped with a 15-year sentence on July 3, 2025.

She was sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by pretence.

This followed events in 2022, when she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money. Her claims led many individuals to hand over large sums of cash in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns.

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's appearance in court

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised him for being a supportive husband.

SEAMRIGHT (SR) commented:

“The man is soo fine.”

Myss Koranteng reacted:

“The ex-husband will be like, ‘God, this cup has passed me by. Thank you.’”

Natogmah Natogmah opined:

“Angel Asiamah is the guy koraa. How can you ignore cheers from loved ones like this? You should just shake hands with a few people nearby and raise your hand to wave at the rest who are cheering you on.”

Evelyn Asiedu stated:

“Eiii, even in prison koraa, Agra tells the man to park the V8s and use the small car

Tangoba Abayage reacted:

“You know, all through the months leading up to Agradaa’s incarceration, I couldn’t help but admire the demeanor of this man. And I still do. He comes across as a solid character who loves his wife and knows exactly what he’s about."

Kwaku Mensah addded:

“I’m not saying he’ll do anything untoward, but let’s wait a little before giving him that title."

Ibrahim Oppong visits Agradaa at Nsawam

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Oppong had met Nana Agradaa at Nsawam.

The founder of Crime Check Foundation debunked earlier rumours that Agradaa was sent to Nsawam the day she was jailed and had been assaulted by an inmate.

He also explained that Nana Agradaa underwent psychological evaluations to assess her mental state before being placed in the prison population.

