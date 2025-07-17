Calls for Agradaa's Release Heighten as More Ghanaians Plead With State to Pardon Her
A Ghanaian woman has passionately appealed to the state to forgive the embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
In a video, she explained why Agradaa should be pardoned, citing her children as a major reason. According to her, Agradaa has kids, too young to be raised without her.
She also contended that it is not entirely her fault that some Ghanaians fell victim to her money scams. She indicated that people who believed her money-doubling remarks were only greedy men and women who failed to think.
Watch the video of the woman pleading for Agradaa's release below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh