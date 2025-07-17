A Ghanaian woman has passionately appealed to the state to forgive the embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video, she explained why Agradaa should be pardoned, citing her children as a major reason. According to her, Agradaa has kids, too young to be raised without her.

She also contended that it is not entirely her fault that some Ghanaians fell victim to her money scams. She indicated that people who believed her money-doubling remarks were only greedy men and women who failed to think.

Watch the video of the woman pleading for Agradaa's release below:

Source: YEN.com.gh