Nathaniel Twum, a student of Busunya SHS, defied the odds by representing his school at the 2023 NSMQ Regional Qualifiers, despite failing his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Once mocked for his poor academic performance, Nathaniel’s determination and hard work earned him a spot in Ghana’s most prestigious academic contest

Although Busunya SHS was eliminated after scoring 8 points against Atebubu SHS (33 points) and Jema SHS (15 points), Nathaniel remains proud of his journey and the opportunity to compete

A young Senior High School student has shared an inspiring story of how he failed his Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) but made it to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The young man, Nathaniel Twum, took to his TikTok page to celebrate his success story by posting a photo of himself at the contest.

Nathaniel Twum represents Busunya SHS at NSMQ, despite scoring bad grades in his BECE.

He stated in the post that he was mocked for failing his exam; however, he proved his mockers wrong by studying hard and taking his school the prestigious Science and Maths Quiz.

Nathaniel Twum is a student of Busunya Senior High School. He represented his school at the 2023 Regional Qualifiers.

He contested with other students from Atebubu SHS and Jema SHS, all in the Bono East Region of Ghana. At the end of the contest, Busunya SHS was kicked out of the contest.

Atebubu SHS led the contest with 33 points, Jema SHS scored 15 points, and Nathaniel and his other team members from the Busunya SHS scored 08 points.

Although their score was not encouraging, Nathaniel stated that rising to be a contestant in the Quiz is no mean feat, especially considering how he failed his BECE.

Watch the video of the young man jubilating after representing his school below:

The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is Ghana’s premier academic competition for senior high schools, focused on science and mathematics.

It has been organised annually since 1993 by Primetime Ltd. Originally starting with just 32 schools, the competition has grown significantly over the years and now features more than 140 schools from across the country.

Over the years, certain schools have established themselves as consistent powerhouses in the competition.

PRESEC Legon shines at NSMQ, wins eight trophies.

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, is the most successful in NSMQ history, with eight titles to its name.

They won in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022, and 2023, cementing their dominance and making them the team to beat.

Watch the results of the NSMQ 2023 regional contest between Busunya SHS, Atebubu SHS and Jema SHS below:

Other schools to have won the contest

Following closely is Prempeh College, with five championship wins—1994, 1996, 2015, 2017, and 2021.

St Peter’s Senior High School has claimed the trophy three times, in 2000, 2005, and 2018, while Mfantsipim School matched that feat by securing their third title in 2024, adding to earlier victories in 1999 and 2014.

Other notable winners include Opoku Ware School and Achimota School, each with two titles. St. Augustine’s College, Adisadel College, Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), St Thomas Aquinas SHS, and Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary have each won the competition once. Busunya SHS is yet to win its first trophy.

Netizens react as Nathaniel celebrates his mileage

Netizens who saw the video of Nathaniel jubilating were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Vance wrote:

"They mocked you for your bad grades and not your future so no big deal, Baba. Na w'bon but it's good you have worked on yourself 😂."

@McKenzie wrote:

"You buy GLE?"

@Nate wrote:

"Keep up the good job my bro."

@Nathanielantwi783 wrote:

"It happens, sometimes, you work so hard, smart and brilliant, but the result turns out to be shocking."

@Alonso wrote:

"Congratulations."

