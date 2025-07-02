Jessica Gati, a 4th-year Engineering student at KNUST, received multiple accolades, including Best Female Student in Petroleum Engineering

She was also awarded the prestigious Provost’s Excellence Award for students with a CWA higher than 80

Her accomplishments highlighted the dedication and excellence of KNUST’s students in the field of engineering

Jessica Gati, a fourth-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has emerged as a standout student in the engineering department.

Jessica has recently earned multiple prestigious awards for her academic excellence, including being named the Overall Best Geo-Engineering Student.

She was also the Best 4th Year Female Student in Petroleum Engineering and received the Provost’s Excellence Award. This award is given to students who have maintained a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) higher than 80.

These awards represent significant accomplishments that further showcase her commitment to excellence and a strong academic record.

According to reports, Jessica’s academic journey has been marked by consistent hard work, dedication, and a passion for engineering.

Her lecturers, on the other hand, affirm that her success serves as an inspiration to her colleagues, especially young women aspiring to make their mark in STEM fields.

Jessica Gati applauded for engineering academic success

With a focus on practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge, KNUST continues to nurture talented students who contribute to the country’s development in various industries.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the post on X. Take a look at some of the comments below.

@bitthofasonn commented:

"Ahhh, this be the kind of ladies we should be hailing and glazing, but you boys will make Gisela and Naa Adjokor feel like celebs and be airing you in their DMs."

@FCB_stillrising wrote:

"Beauty with brains ein this."

@ananse__kwaku commented:

"This is what we adore in this useful country. Certificates upon certificates, but nothing practical to show. We will keep lagging behind so far as we are only interested in theories rather than practicality, which moves a country through productivity. This is not good."

@VigvalArhin commented:

"Congratulations to her. 👏"

@jayyd4L wrote:

"Nice girl too."

KNUST, a beacon of academic excellence

YEN.com.gh also reported on an innovator at KNUST, Amanda Danumbu, a final-year student who gained international recognition for creating the BP Abnormality Notifier, a web app that predicts blood pressure issues.

The app uses machine learning algorithms to alert users when their blood pressure falls outside the healthy range, helping users take proactive health measures.

Danumbu, specialising in Computational Chemistry, won the Redefine Possible: With the Next Generation International Women’s Day 2025 competition for her innovative project.

Groundnuts seller graduates from uni

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Sakina Adam, a groundnut seller, became a motivation to many after earning her first degree from the Accra College of Education.

The Ghanaian lady from the Ashanti Region took to social media to celebrate her latest academic success.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sakina stated that she worked many jobs to assist her parents with the tuition.

