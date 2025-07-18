A Ghanaian prophetess broke down in tears and pleaded with President Mahama to forgive Agradaa and let her free

In a now-viral video, Prophetess Christ Queen contended that Agradaa should be pardoned because of her children

However, netizens who saw the video of the woman pleading were unhappy and criticised her in the comments

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian prophetess, known as Christ Queen, has emotionally reacted to the sentencing of popular televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Mama Pat.

In a video, she broke down in tears and pleaded to the President, John Dramani Mahama and the state to temper justice with mercy and grant Agradaa freedom.

Prophetess Christ Queen emotionally pleads with Ghana's President John Mahama to release Agradaa from her 15-year prison term. Image source: Prophetess Christ Queen

Source: TikTok

She argued that Mama Pat should be pardoned, at least for the sake of her little daughter Rihanna and her grandchild, whom she takes care of.

"She is a mother taking care of little children. For the sake of her children, I am pleading with you, President John Dramani Mahama, to temper justice with mercy and grant her freedom," Christ Queen said in a video.

Her plea comes after Agradaa made her first public appearance after being handed a 15-year prison sentence by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mama Pat has been jailed for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement, linked to a 2022 incident where she promised to double the money of some apparent congregants.

A court slaps Agradaa with a 15-year prison sentence for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement. Image source: Nana Agradaa

Source: Instagram

She later dismissed the service and refused to return the money to the owners. Agradaa was later arrested after a public outcry over the incident.

Although she was granted bail in earlier appearances, the evangelist was eventually sentenced to 15 years in jail after three years of proceedings.

Her lawyers have filed an appeal against the sentence, claiming it is too harsh. Additionally, her legal team requested that she be granted bail while the appeal is ongoing, but this request was squashed on July 15, 2025.

Agradaa's first public appearance triggers reactions

Videos of Agradaa's first public appearance elicited mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens rejoiced over her sentencing, others were heartbroken and pleaded for her release.

Christ Queen was displeased that some Ghanaians were celebrating Agradaa's downfall. She was heartbroken and criticised such persons for not sympathising with the wife and mother.

"I wonder why some people rejoice over the downfall of others. The Bible says he who is without sin, let he be the first to cast the stone. Let's forgive her, she has regretted her actions."

The video of Christ Queen begging for Agradaa's release is below:

Ghanaians blast prophetess asking for Agradaa's release

Netizens who saw the video of the prophetess pleading for Agradaa's release expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were displeased and criticised the prophetess for her remarks.

@Korsipah Eric wrote:

"Wadwene nye adwuma."

@JOHN DE BAPTIST wrote:

"So the people who died in the hands of Agradaa deserve it? But Agradaa don't deserve to be in prison for 15 years."

@Lovely Acangel wrote:

"It’s sad Ghanaian are really crying in room for her."

@Sobolo🌹wura wrote:

"Are you prophetess paa? I don't want my👄 to go beyond you, but why are you not requesting for those innocent people in jail too?"

Woman rebukes Agradaa's husband over his coats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman criticised Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, for always looking formal and wearing too many suits.

In a video, she argued that Asiamah could change his looks and dress casually, rather than always looking formal, even at occasions where he's not supposed to.

Netizens who saw the video of the woman's advice to Agradaa's husband expressed mixed reactions, as some agreed with her opinions while others did not.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh