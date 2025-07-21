A young Ghanaian man who was recently reported missing has been found dead, according to reports

An X post stated that the 25-year-old taxi driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances

Netizens who saw the post online expressed concern, especially given the recent rise in similar cases

A 25-year-old taxi driver who recently went missing, Daniel Afful, has been reported dead, days after going missing.

According to relatives, he was last seen on July 15, 2025 at about 7:30 pm, when he left home for work and did not return.

A young Ghanaian taxi driver, Daniel Afful, passes away days after going missing. Image source: Hubert

Source: Twitter

A search was conducted for Daniel days after his sudden disappearance, and he was found dead under mysterious conditions. Reports suggested that he was found abandoned with his hands and legs tied.

His passing comes after Atom De Moral Spirit, a 22-year-old popular Jama group leader and student of Mampong Technical College of Education, was reported dead after he suddenly went missing.

It also follows the sudden demise of Stephen Amoah, an Immigration Officer who also went missing, on July 3, 2025.

A missing immigration officer is found dead days after his sudden disappearance on July 3, 2025. Image source: Stephen King Amoah

Source: Facebook

While the details of how Atom De Moral Spirit, born Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, passed away are unknown, he said goodbye to his family and set off to school, but never got to school. He was later found abandoned on a farm.

The missing Immigration Officer was also found dead after a meeting with his friend. Reports have claimed that Amoah's friend, identified as Bright Aweh, owed him some money and called him to come for the debt.

However, Stephen did not return after his body was found abandoned and burned in a bush. Bright has been arrested and taken to court to assist in investigations.

The post announcing the passing of the deceased taxi driver is below:

Missing taxi driver's demise breaks hearts

Netizens who saw the post of the missing driver's demise were heartbroken. Many sympathised with his family; however, others were extremely concerned, especially given the recent rise in similar cases.

Some netizens called on the Ghana Police Service to take action to curb these unfortunate instances.

@AmeyawDebrah wrote:

"Oh wow, this thing is becoming too much nowadays. 😔"

@DontdoYawa wrote:

"If you think this doesn't matter, today is someone, but who knows it might be you tomorrow. We must wake up and stop this immediately.

@DontdoYawa wrote:

"And the government of Ghana doesn't care. @GhPoliceService, please do something."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Yo what’s going on?"

@Glenus4 wrote:

"So now every missing person doesn’t return alive again eeii."

UCC law student goes missing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of the University of Cape Coast had left her loved ones worried after she went missing on campus.

A relative of the third-year student, in an interview with this publication, confirmed that they still have no leads on her whereabouts.

Social media users who reacted to the sad development were hopeful that the student would still be found in good condition in the future.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh