A video of a Ghanaian student's reaction after checking his terminal report has gone viral on social media

The boy, who was left in disbelief that he had been promoted, was seen jubilating as he raised his hands to thank God

Netizens who reacted to the video have congratulated the young boy on his academic achievement

A young Ghanaian boy has become an inspiration to many after a video of him celebrating in school went viral.

This comes after he realised that he had been promoted to the next class for the upcoming academic year.

A young Ghanaian student rejoices upon realising he had been promoted to the next class. Photo credit:@dodo.tamalec4/TikTok

The adorable video, shared on the TikTok page of @dodo.tamalec4, captured the moment the young boy, among his friends, was seen looking at his end-of-term school report on the last day of school.

Already on his knees, his face immediately lit up with a smile as he raised his hands in joy and excitement upon finding out he was moving up a level.

He then stood up, jumping with joy over the good news as his friends stared at him.

A basic school-level teacher in class with his students. Photo credit: @Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the adorable video had garnered over 45,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

It was captioned:

"That feeling when you thought the school was going to make you repeat classes, but got promoted."

Watch the video below:

Student hailed after promotion to next class

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young student on his academic achievement, with some even wishing to buy him a gift.

Uniquegolden wrote:

"Please, I want to buy new sandals for the boy."

Kwëkù Pãtōø stated:

"My best friend repeated in class 6, but I walked with him to Form 1. The teacher came and gave us a trial exam, so my friend pretended that he was part of us, and he took part. Fortunately, he got the highest mark and didn't go back to class 6. We completed school together, got to the same SHS, and now we are in the same university (UCC). God changes ways when there is no hope."

madienobi reacted:

"My classmate, Theophilus Mensah, was made to repeat. This boy, somehow, gathered some courage and went to JSS with us. The teachers sacked him on the first day, but Mensah came back the following day. They sacked him again the next day, but he returned to class the following day. This sacking went on for about two weeks. The teachers realised Mensah was not ready to go back to class 6. They allowed him, and we completed JSS together."

Khe Rni indicated:

"A funny thing happened in school today, right? One guy was mistakenly promoted to the next class. While his friends had a higher total raw score, he had less but was mistakenly promoted. He was showing it to them. Instead of sending it home, he decided to brag about it. Then his friends came to report the issue. His report card was taken, and the mistake was rectified (he got repeated). He was just crying. Oh, Madam, please, then dashed out to fight his mates who were made to repeat for being snitches."

