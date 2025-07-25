The tragic demise of Peggy Ayelbassah, a young NPP activist, has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones

Peggy reportedly passed away after being attacked by armed robbers while travelling to Salaga for her nursing college admission interview

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party has opened up on his last conversation with Peggy

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Collins Adomako-Mensah has opened up about his last conversation with the late activist, Peggy Ayelbassah.

Peggy was reported dead on July 25, 2025, after she was allegedly shot by armed robbers while travelling to Salaga for her nursing college admission interview.

NPP mourns the late activist after her tragic demise on July 25, 2025. Image source: Collins Adomako-Mensah

Peggy had strong ties with NPP gurus, including Collins Adomako-Mensah, who acknowledged the important role she plays in his political career in a Facebook post.

In a Facebook post, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North shared the details of his last conversation with Peggy.

He noted that Peggy was passionate about her interview and talked about it the night before her demise.

"The news of your death this morning just shattered me. Killed by armed robbers on your way to Salaga for your admission interview into nursing college. You sent me a WhatsApp message just yesterday on this trip," he wrote on his Facebook wall.

While paying tribute to the late NPP activist, the MP also opened up about the important role Peggy played in his political ambition.

"Your dedication to my political ambitions will be difficult to replace. I know we are not to question God, but “God Why”. Sleep well. Sleep well," he said.

See the post of the MP speaking about his last conversation with Peggy below:

