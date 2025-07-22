A Ghanaian Food Science graduate shared her struggle to find a job despite completing university and National Service

She described job-hunting in Ghana as stressful and disappointing, saying she's often told her CV is “too big” for employers to afford

Her video resonated with many Ghanaians online, sparking conversations about the harsh realities in the job market

A Ghanaian lady has sparked conversation online after pouring out her frustrations about the job market in Ghana.

A Ghanaian graduate shares her struggle in finding a job despite completing university and complying with National Service requirements.

Source: TikTok

In a relatable and emotional video, the Ghanaian lady, with the username , @unfiltered.d came out to share a detailed account of how difficult her life became as a graduate of a four-year course.

Her story resonated with many young graduates who remain unemployed even after completing school and National Service.

The lady disclosed that she is a graduate of Food Science. However, despite investing money, time, resources, and effort into university education, she has yet to find a paying job.

She also stated that she is a certified virtual assistant. Sadly, she has endured frustration after frustration, encountering multiple rejections despite being well educated.

In her words:

“Looking for a job in Ghana is one of the most stressful things ever. You spend four years in school, do your National Service, and then you start job hunting. And they will tell you your CV is bigger than theirs (you are more qualified), so they can’t pay you.”

Ghanaian graduates lament over unemployment

Her tone, a mix of frustration, captures what many young Ghanaians have described as the reality of graduate unemployment in the country.

A Ghanaian lady describes job hunting as stressful and disappointing after completing four years at university.

Source: TikTok

She voiced her frustration in the video, stating that she is desperately looking for a job.

“Hello, please, I am looking for a job,” she added. “It is funny and sad at the same time.”

She also expressed disbelief at how easily the system seems to disregard the efforts of graduates, even after investing in school fees, projects, and graduation expenses.

“You spend huge amounts on school, do graduation, complete your programme—and now look at you, looking for a job,” she said.

She added:

“The disappointment is crazy”

The young woman concluded her video with a strong statement on the psychological weight of job hunting.

She said:

“Job hunting is one of the most difficult things in life. The disappointment is crazy.”

Her message has resonated with many on social media, particularly among recent graduates who say they face similar discouragement after their National Service.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians resonate with lady's unemployment outcry

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens who came across the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Mensah_brown commented:

"I thought when you get the virtual assistant certification thing, you automatically get a job."

Denzel 14 said:

"First Class in Construction Eng and Management, but I sell slippers at the market."

Rolanda❤️ wrote:

"Sister, I’m going mad. You get depressed at a point. It’s not easy out here, dear. We just wake up and try to make it look like we’re cool, but I swear we’re not."

Emmy💫❣️❤️ commented:

"You got this, you'll look back in a year's time and you'll be like wow!! so hang in there! you're simply awesome. Keep pushing. 🥰🙏"

Man meets ex-teacher mayor, begs for job

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a video of a Ghanaian man begging his former teacher for a job triggered reactions on social media.

The young man, now a motor rider, met his teacher, who is now the mayor of Tamale, in town, drew his attention to who he was, and appealed for a job.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some sympathised with him while others urged the mayor to offer him a job.

