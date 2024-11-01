A young lady has challenged the valedictorians among the fresh university graduates to solve the unemployment rate in Ghana

The lady said the majority of valedictorians from Ghanaian universities graduate from school to compete for jobs instead of using their God-given intelligence to create jobs

Her comments attracted a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many disagreeing with her assertions

University students across the country have flooded the internet with pictures and videos of their graduation ceremonies.

While many social media users have congratulated and wished the fresh graduates well in their future endeavours, others have also challenged them to become positive agents of change for the country.

A Ghanaian lady challenges valedictorians in Ghana to come up with solutions to end unemployment. Photo credit: @__bossladi_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young lady on TikTok challenged the valedictorians among the new graduates from the various universities in Ghana to come up with solutions to solve the unemployment situation in the country.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, known on TikTok as @__bossladi_, said she did not understand why valedictorians end up working for companies instead of using their intelligence to establish firms and create jobs.

"Almost 99 per cent of valedictorians in Ghana are working with big companies or are studying in big universities outside the country right now, doing their master's and PhDs," she stated.

"No valedictorian here in Ghana can build an empire to reduce unemployment rates. The valedictorians, how are they valedictorian? How? I just don't understand because is it to go to school to learn, come out and work with big companies, that's all?" she questioned.

The lady's assertions attract mixed reaction

YEN.com.gh compiled a few netizens' reactions to the lady's video.

@OHENAKU KELVIN said:

"I do not know if anyone can point out a valedictorian who own a business or brought up a business idea whiles on campus."

@Mr. Dormenyo also said:

"Valedictorian is an award giving to a student who excelled academically just like we have best CEO, best Journalist awards. Being a valedictorian doesn't mean they are trained to be business owners."

@mattewwhite848 wrote:

"People envy first class students oo. Thats the dream for every level 100 students till they reach 300. they start saying it is not everything."

@Cyrus Wiredu commented:

"Big boss, valedictorian awards don’t come with cash prizes to start business o. In Ghana, it’s not about GPA, it’s purely about your connection and God’s grace."

Tweneboah emerges as best LLB student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Tweneboah Kodua Boakye emerged as the overall best LL.B student at the 16th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Tweneboah was also the first post-graduate LL.B student to achieve first-class honours since the inception of UPSA Law School.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

