A Ghanaian woman living in the United States has shared a heartfelt message about missing Ghana and the strong sense of community found across Africa.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the lady, who currently resides in North Carolina, narrated the emotional toll of living abroad.

She said her life in the US often feels isolated, unlike the warm and connected lifestyle she experienced back home.

The young woman disclosed that in her motherland, she would regularly engage with neighbours and familiar faces every day.

In her words:

"There is a sense of loneliness that I always experience when we are back in America. Africa has a sense of community. In America, everything is individualised."

In contrast, she now goes days, sometimes a full week, without any meaningful interaction in her US neighbourhood.

While comparing her current reality to her former life in Ghana, she said:

“I miss waking up and seeing people who look like me.”

She emphasised how different the social culture is between the two environments. According to her, Africa is built on community, togetherness and shared living, while American society leans more towards individualism and privacy.

Ghanaian lady speaks on missing Africa

Speaking with a mix of nostalgia and pride, she encouraged fellow Africans living abroad not to disconnect from their home countries.

She advised them to visit Africa when possible, even for short periods.

"So if you get the chance, go visit the motherland. It's not what they tell you. It's totally different. It's a whole vibe out there, and I'm talking about amazing vibe that I cannot get enough of."

Her candid message has resonated with many in the diaspora who relate to the longing for cultural connection and the warmth of communal living in Africa.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Ghanaian borga missing African interactions

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from netizens who came across the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

DozyEasy1323 commented:

"In Africa, we do things as a community. Individualisation is prohibited."

Dembeigh#1 said:

"I am missing Africa, and I have never been there. I spent so much time thinking about my roots as a Jamaican."

Rumbie Nyanzira wrote:

"I moved to the US last year, and there is no day that goes by without me missing my beloved country, Zimbabwe."

Success_or_Nothing said:

"Africa is home. America is where we only make money and just suffer from forever allergies."

Ghanaian man appreciates friend over US relocation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man relocated to the US after securing a Diversity Visa (DV), with emotional gratitude to a supportive friend.

In a trending TikTok video, he shared moments from the registration process to departure, crediting his friend, Eric, for guiding him.

He encouraged others to cherish genuine friendships, saying his success would not have been possible without Eric's help.

