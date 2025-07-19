A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up about her failed marriage is trending online

She explained that even though ending the marriage was not a decision she made willingly, her life has been much better since she made that choice

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure by the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after a video of her sharing insights into her personal life during an interview went viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @voices_ofthestreet showed the moment the lady was asked about the experience that had changed her life, to which she immediately responded by saying "marriage."

A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about her past as a married woman. Photo credit: @voices_ofthestreet/TikTok

The beautiful lady then explained that she actually got married in 2021 but had to call time on the marriage at a certain point and move on with her life.

Focusing on the positives, the young lady who labelled marriage as an eye-opener stated that things have turned out well for her, citing the opportunity she got to further her education.

“I have been married before; I married in 2021. Actually, leaving my marriage was an eye-opener. I am not saying I left my marriage willingly, but at a point, I had to leave. I think after leaving, things are better. I decided to go back to school, and things are pretty much better now,” she said with a smile.

A young Ghanaian lady speaks out about her past as a married woman. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The disclosure by the young Ghanaian lady about her failed marriage has triggered huge reactions online.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 25,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the lady's experience with marriage

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue, with many expressing delight that the lady is doing well after her experience as a married woman.

Miss Paintsil’s Swimwear stated:

"I saw my stepmum hustle with my dad; she was the best thing that ever happened to us (my dad and me). She was a very peaceful woman, a woman of few words. She loved me like her own. I didn’t even know she wasn’t my biological mother until my dad started to maltreat her and sent her away. They were so much in love, and I wanted a marriage like theirs, but here we are now. You can’t be too careful. No one knows the future, and when you marry, just hope and pray for the best."

teefascouture opined:

"Awww, this lady, I have been seeing her on my FYP, and I really liked her way of dressing. I’m sorry this happened to you, and Alhamdulillah you’re okay now. Sending hugs."

MaryJanemadu commented:

"I’ll say this over and over again: A woman who hasn’t discovered her true identity won’t last in marriage. Stop letting society pressure you into something you're not ready for. Marriage is not an escape plan or a validation badge, it’s a responsibility. Know who you are before trying to be someone’s wife."

