Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has responded to George Quaye after he made some comments about her Instagram post

The award-winning actress made a post on Instagram to defend herself about a post she made on July 15, 2025

Some social media users have applauded Gloria Sarfo for being a strong independent woman and voice for the voiceless

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has publicly responded to criticisms following her comments about the stagnant state of Ghana's movie industry, specifically targeting the remarks made by media personality George Quaye on UTV.

In an Instagram post dated July 15, 2025, Gloria Sarfo expressed her disappointment regarding the current condition of the Ghanaian film sector. She highlighted the issue of overlooked talent within the industry, stating,

“The movie industry is not progressing, and countless skilled individuals are being wasted due to a severe lack of opportunities and productions.”

George Quaye replies Gloria Sarfo on UTV

Her comments sparked a wave of backlash from fellow industry professionals, many of whom felt her statements were unfounded and damaging.

Critics accused her of seeking attention and clout, arguing that her contributions to the industry were minimal aside from her acting roles.

Gloria Sarfo blasts critics on Instagram

In a follow-up post on July 20, 2025, Gloria Sarfo passionately defended her position, clarifying that her intention was not to disrespect anyone or project a negative image of the industry.

“God knows I didn’t post that for clout chasing! I did not mean to demean anyone or my country! My intention was purely from a place of concern and passion for our industry."

"They know I have always championed this cause, silently fighting for an industry I believe in. Yet, it’s disheartening to see some, including young talents I was trying to uplift, respond with ignorance and disrespect.”

Gloria expressed her frustration over media personalities who chose to attack her character instead of engaging with the issues she raised.

“Some pundits have used their platforms to insult my personality and undermine my brand. Should we all just pretend everything is fine? Let’s ignore the painful truths about our industry. Yes, we operate in a perfect environment where no talent is wasted, producers treat their actors exceptionally well, and Ghanaian filmmakers crank out thousands of movies annually."

As her post concluded, Gloria indicated a shift in focus toward her personal brand, acknowledging the advice from those close to her to step away from the struggles of the industry. “Until then, I wish everyone the best.

"Momma yEn nk) so aa, nnunu yEn ho, na yEn sere.’ Truly, this is an industry that may not deserve the fight. I rest my case! Like my loved ones say, ‘Gloria, focus on your brand. I suppose it’s about time!’ This is not a plea for sympathy.”

Gloria Sarfo compares Ghallywood to Nollywood

Gloria Sarfo highlighted the alarming decline of Ghana's film industry, illustrating the negative impact on local filmmakers and actors.

Reflecting on her experiences in both Ghana and Nigeria, she noted the stark contrast in opportunities.

“Honestly, being in Nigeria shows just how much potential is wasted back in Ghana. Filmmakers there are constantly shooting, whereas in my country, we struggle to produce even one film a year! It’s bewildering and heartbreaking. What has happened to our industry? Talents are truly being wasted.”

Gloria Sarfo praises Taraji Henson on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo who praised American actress Taraji P. Henson's remarkable acting abilities.

In the film Straw, directed by Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson played the part of a struggling single mother.

Commenters on social media have praised Gloria Sarfo for her candid opinion and support of the Hollywood celebrity.

