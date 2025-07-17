A Ghana-based lady shared her insights on the differences in renting between Ghana and the United States of America

She compared the upfront payment requirements, noting that in Ghana, the process are simpler, unlike in the US

Renarda also discussed the difference in apartment types, with Ghana's "unfurnished" apartment with America's

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real estate developer Renarda Joy recently took to her TikTok page to share her insights into the differences between renting an apartment in Ghana and the United States.

A Ghana-based lady breaks down the key differences between renting in Ghana and the US. Photo credit: renarda joy (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

Having experience in both markets, Renarda, who recently moved to Ghana, compared the rental process in a candid video.

She provided an interesting perspective for anyone considering moving to either country.

According to Renarda, the rental process in the US involves a thorough and often lengthy checklist.

She highlighted that one of the first steps in renting an apartment in the US is checking the renter’s credit score, which plays a key role in determining eligibility.

Additionally, renters must submit various documents, such as bank statements.

A Ghana-based lady says she prefers Ghana's pay-as-you-go utilities system because it offers renters more control over their consumption and costs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She also stated that in cities like New York, tenants are required to show proof of making 40 times the rent and also must pay the first month, last month, and a security deposit upfront.

However, in Ghana, Renarda noted that credit scores are not a factor in the rental process.

Instead, the decision is largely influenced by personal connections, making the process less formal than in the US.

She said:

"Here in Ghana, credit doesn’t even matter. It depends on who you know."

She also pointed out that for Ghana, the upfront payment is quite different; tenants are expected to pay for 6 to 12 months of rent in advance. This, she said, is often equivalent to what people in the US pay monthly for rent.

Lady compares rent between Ghana and US

Renarda also shed light on the difference in furnished vs. unfurnished apartments in Ghana and the US.

In her words:

"Unfurnished means no stove, no refrigerator, and in some cases, no AC or even a fan in Ghana, unlike the US."

Another significant difference Renarda pointed out was utilities.

In her video, she praised Ghana's pay-as-you-go system for utilities, where you only pay for what you use.

This contrasts with the US, where renters are often charged fixed rates for utilities, regardless of their usage.

Watch her explanation video below.

Netizens share their opinion on house rent

Some of the comments gathered are below.

ZumbaTy wrote:

"I visited last December and loved it. I wasn't there long but am considering leaving the U.S. one day. I'll be back this December."

HanzDown said:

"No credit check. Just pay a year upfront and get on with your life."

Nayamaya commented:

"When u moved to the US I was shocked with the requirements, I almost lost it."

T313gf said:

"Credit doesn't matter yet, but it's coming soon."

Accra resident pleads for fairer housing policies

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a resident of Accra shared her struggles with high rent prices, emotional toll, and pressure from her landlord.

She called on the Ghanaian government to take action on rent control to reduce financial hardship for renters.

The young lady, a hardworking professional, urged understanding from landlords and more affordable rent policies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh