Ghanaian hiplife musician Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny has advised Shatta Wale to defend himself when others defame him

The legendary musician made this known in a viral interview with outspoken radio presenter Nana Romeo on Okay FM

Some social media users have blasted the media personality for asking his guests about unnecessary questions that doesn't promote the music industry

Ghanaian hiplife musician Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny, has recently offered his perspective on how dancehall star Shatta Wale should handle criticism directed at him.

In a candid interview with radio host Nana Romeo on Okay FM, which was shared widely on social media on July 18, 2025, Tinny characterised Shatta Wale as a generally peaceful individual who typically refrains from unnecessarily provoking others.

Musician Tinny advices Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Tinny stressed the importance of self-defense, advising Shatta Wale to vigorously respond to anyone who makes unfounded attacks on his character.

His message conveyed a clear call to action for Shatta to not tolerate any derogatory remarks that could tarnish his reputation.

He stated,

“I tell him to go all out. He should attack anyone who attacks him. At the same time, he should maintain peace with those who want to be at peace with him.”

“It's not just about the Ga tribe; it's simply how everyone should navigate life. He shouldn’t allow any form of disrespect to slide, and standing up for himself is the best way forward,” Tinny asserted.

Following Tinny's remarks, social media erupted with a variety of reactions. Many users expressed their support for Tinny’s statements, acknowledging the importance of defending oneself in the music industry.

However, some netizens criticised Nana Romeo for his probing questions during the interview, suggesting he was attempting to provoke controversy to gain attention.

Shatta Wale hails Tinny for giving him money

Shatta Wale took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to rapper Tinny, recounting the significant role Tinny played during the challenging early years of his career in a trending video.

Reflecting on his struggles, Shatta shared how Tinny consistently supported him financially, often providing him with money in dollars during tough times.

Notably, he shared a poignant memory when Tinny stepped in to assist him shortly after the birth of his first daughter, offering crucial financial help to support his family during a time when he felt overwhelmed.

Describing Tinny as a godfather figure in his life, Shatta Wale conveyed deep appreciation for the rapper’s generosity and kindness.

He acknowledged that Tinny was one of the few Ghanaian artists who extended a helping hand when he needed it the most, solidifying their bond and gratitude in the competitive music industry.

