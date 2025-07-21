A British woman in Ghana clashed with her neighbour over loud early morning preaching from his balcony

The British lady allegedly confronted him over his constant noise, then reported him to the police for immediate action

The lady said she may relocate due to the stress but cannot return to the UK as her life is now in Ghana

A woman who recently relocated from the United Kingdom to Ghana has shared her frustration over a neighbour whose loud morning preaching disrupts the peace of her neighbourhood.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, said she has endured persistent early morning sermons from the man living next door, which usually begin at dawn.

The young lady shared a video when she peeped through her window, seeing the man standing at his balcony, preaching early in the morning with a loud voice.

According to her, the loud preaching not only wakes her up but also affects the serenity of the neighbourhood, prompting her to confront the man directly.

However, her attempt at dialogue quickly escalated, as the man responded with insults.

British lady confronts neighbour over loud preaching

The preacher could be heard rebuking her for trying to interrupt the work of God. He also added that she had no right to tell him what to do in his apartment.

Some neighbours also questioned why she chose to record the encounter with the man, to which she responded that she had no choice.

Feeling disrespected and harassed, the woman allegedly received support from other residents who helped her file a report with the police.

Law enforcement officers reportedly stepped in and instructed the man to cease his noise-making activities. The lady claimed that the man in question agreed and apologised. However, according to the aggrieved lady, the compliance was short-lived.

"After about eight weeks of peace, the preaching resumed," she said.

The woman explained that while she loves her neighbourhood and feels a strong connection to her new community, the recurring noise has made her consider moving.

She fears the stress of searching for a new apartment and insists that relocating again would only happen because of the ongoing disturbance.

She added that returning to the UK is not an option, stating that her life is now in Ghana.

Reactions to Briton's complaint over neighbourhood noise

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions to the video of the lady's complaint shared on X. Some of the comments are below.

@beardonGod commented:

"If I know the man sef like I go buy am mic and speakers. People need to hear the word of God by any means necessary."

@adolfkafui1 said:

"The funny thing is, he is standing in his house and preaching. He is in his house. His door step. Unless you can prove that the noise level he is producing is above respectable levels, just keep quiet."

@notfriendly1bit said:

"This thing I Dey hate am waa. If ebe so other religions in Ghana Dey move like them go like am?"

@AnaabFrostie commented:

"We need to address this issue, including the location of places of worship."

Sunyani resident threatens neighbours over noise

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Sunyani woman issued a noise complaint after her neighbours reportedly converted their spaces into places of worship.

The young lady, in retaliation, vowed to open a pub next to her house in response to the constant noise from her two neighbours.

