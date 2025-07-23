Canada-based Ghanaian, EaziBlackMoni, warned hopeful migrants that conditions abroad weren't as rosy as imagined

He cautioned against selling property in Ghana to fund relocation, urging the investment in local opportunities instead

Eazi's TikTok video stirred mixed reactions online, with some agreeing on Canada’s hardships and others disputing him

A Ghanaian man has taken the time to educate his countrymen who are determined to relocate to Canada at all costs.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a Ghanaian man based in Canada, identified as eaziblackmoni, shared that life in the country was not as rosy as many back home imagined it to be.

Dressed in his work uniform and speaking from inside his car, the young man explained that conditions in the North American country had deteriorated over time.

He offered heartfelt advice to his Ghanaian followers who are making tough decisions about leaving West Africa for Canada.

According to Eazi, he received countless messages from people pleading with him to help them relocate to the country. However, he warned that the reality in Canada today is far from the dream many people envision.

Speaking in Twi, he said:

"When people text me, it's like 'Oh bro, I really want to come to Canada'. But this is the situation here. The Canada you're dreaming of is ruined."

Canada-based Ghanaian advises locals on relocation

He added that anyone who has lived in Canada for 10 years or more would confirm that the country is not what it used to be.

In his words:

"For me, it's like things have really changed for the worse. If you know someone who has lived here for 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years, ask them."

Eazi also cautioned those planning to sell their properties in Ghana to fund their relocation against these ideas.

He strongly advised against this, suggesting that it would be wiser to invest that money in a business or property in Ghana instead.

"If you own property in Ghana and have a job, it's better to keep that than to sell everything to move to Canada, only to struggle here. Don’t let anyone deceive you," he said.

The video of the Ghanaian's comments about Canada are below.

Netizens react to Ghanaian's Canada relocation advice

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on TikTok. Some of these comments are below.

Miss Akosua commented:

"Tell them bro hmm they don't know what we are going through hmm. 🤣💔"

FRISKY’S MEDIA said:

"They will tell you to come back but the reality is on the ground, so no need to advise anyone. Advise them to come. Nobody knows."

kwabenaoheneba35 wrote:

"Then u for come down make we hustle for here 😆 🤣 or u say make I comot there."

Kobby commented:

"Masa it's not true. Why you people always dey talk this? Just tell them to come the right way. This place is far better than Ghana, and you can make it, just know you will be starting afresh."

Canada-based Ghanaian exposes job scams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man based in Canada advised Ghanaians against relocating abroad due to misleading job offers and scams.

He highlighted the so-called 'Japa phenomenon, where scammers exploit the desire to flee economic hardship by promising fake opportunities.

