A TikToker sparked debate on social media by comparing Ghana's practical education system with Nigeria's theoretical system

The TikToker highlighted the difference in how the Ghanaian government maintains projects and infrastructure, unlike that of Nigeria

Netizens reacted, with some praising Ghana’s vocational education, while others defended Nigeria’s economic status

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Nigerian man based in Ghana has criticised Nigeria's government for constantly neglecting its educational sector.

The young man urged Nigeria to emulate aspects of how Ghana operates and caters to its educational sector.

A TikToker speaks about the difference between Nigeria's education system compared to Ghana's education system. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

In a video making waves on social media, the Nigerian took to TikTok and displayed by the side of his screen some Ghanaian students performing construction work on a site.

YEN.com.gh understands that these pupils appeared to be wearing the uniform of one of Ghana's technical institutes, Nkoranza Technical Institute.

As seen in the video, the students were engaged in hands-on construction work at a site, stacking blocks with cement as part of their practical training.

TikToker speaks on the education system between countries

In his commentary, the Nigerian man praised the Ghanaian education system for integrating practical learning with classroom theory.

He noted that many Ghanaian students are given a head start in the employment market, even though they fail to secure jobs independently.

A TikToker educates the public on the difference between Ghana's vocational training to Nigeria’s education system. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

He argued that the training they receive, which combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience, equips them to find work in the construction and technical industries.

He also pointed out that, unlike in Nigeria, where government projects often face neglect and abandonment, Ghana's leadership continues ongoing projects even after changes in government.

He emphasised that the Ghanaian government maintains its commitment to such projects, ensuring they are completed and sustained over time.

In his words:

"This is what the Nigerian government is lacking. They lack it completely. They don't want to do it, not because there is no money or that they can't make it possible. All government properties in Nigeria are being wasted; no one takes care of them. It’s as if no one cares."

Watch his video below.

Netizens react to comparison of education systems

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens who came across the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Si_si803 commented:

"My kid sister is in a vocational school, first year but she can sew basic clothes for herself. I’m proud of her."

JETGYIM wrote:

"Fettehman senior high school is also doing great I can testify because my son is there he is in SHS two and can do painting, lather work, textile and now learning how to do printing plus graphics."

Banbans17 said:

"Guy no matter what your Economy no near Nigeria own…pls list 5 five things Ghana take better Nigeria."

Queenzy 🥰🥰🥰 said:

"So u mean we are better than Nigeria😂woow."

Education Minister scraps teacher licensure exams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of Education directed the cancellation of the Teacher Licensure Examination.

Haruna Iddrisu, the education minister, gave the National Teaching Council a deadline to scrap the examination.

The minister stated that the change was part of plans for a new framework to assess teacher qualifications.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh