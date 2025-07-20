Ghanaians in Canada held a candlelight vigil for 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie, who was shot dead at a bus stop in Hamilton

The emotional gathering took place on the rooftop of Jackson Square Mall, drawing dozens in black to mourn her death

Belinda, a University of Cape Coast alumna, had moved to Canada for further studies before her tragic passing

Apostle Eric Okai, senior pastor at the Elim Church in Accra shared his views on this in a discussion with YEN.com.gh

Some Ghanaian residents in Canada have held a candlelight vigil for Belinda Sarkodie, the young lady who recently passed away in Hamilton.

Belinda was tragically shot and killed at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 11, 2025, an unfortunate incident that has left the Ghanaian community in Canada heartbroken and devastated.

Ghanaians in Canada hold a candlelight vigil for Belinda Sarkodie, the young lady who was Killed in Hamilton. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Instagram

The gathering, which took place on the rooftop of Jackson Square Mall, drew members of the Ghanaian community and other sympathisers who came to pay their respects and show solidarity.

The vigil was held near the scene of the crime in memory of Belinda, who died at the age of 26.

A video shared on X by @eddie_wrt captured several members of the Ghanaian community in Ontario, clad in black, mourning over Belinda's untimely demise.

The trending video also showed friends and family of the deceased taking turns to eulogise her in a heartfelt tribute.

Her death is a poignant reminder of the loss of life. The community came together to mourn Belinda Sarkodie and call for justice.

Belinda is reportedly an alumna of the University of Cape Coast but relocated abroad for her postgraduate studies a couple of years ago, only to meet her untimely death even before she graduated.

Watch the video below:

Video captures Belinda's shooting incident

A video that went viral on social media the next day showed the tense moments during the shooting.

A Ghanaian woman who witnessed the incident at the bus stop later shared a heartfelt account online.

“Belinda was just 26 years old. She moved to Canada to pursue her education and build a future. It was my day off, and I was on my way to shop when I saw her going about her errands. I never imagined it would turn into a day of such unimaginable grief,” she recounted.

The event highlighted the impact of gun violence on communities and the need for support and solidarity in times of tragedy.

Canadian police identify the suspect in the death of Ghanaian student, Belinda Sarkodie. Image credit: @401_da_sarpanch

Source: Twitter

Preliminary reports on Belinda's death

Belinda was reportedly looking in a mirror at the bus stop when a stray bullet struck her in the head, making her the victim of a senseless act of violence.

Preliminary police investigations showed that multiple individuals were involved in the shooting; while one person died at the scene, another sustained injuries but survived.

Authorities suspect that Sarkodie was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shootout.

The Hamilton police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, with a manhunt underway for a teenage suspect believed to be responsible for Belinda Sarkodie's death.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the apprehension of the suspect.

Reacting to this, Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor at the Elim Church, said that Belinda Sarkodie's memory may be a blessing to her family, friends and the Ghanaian community in Canada.

He added that her loved ones may find comfort in the outpouring of support and that justice may be served in her untimely passing.

Apostle Okai also prayed that they may reflect on the value of life and the impact of violence on individuals and communities, and that peace and safety may be granted to all, especially young people pursuing their dreams abroad.

“May Belinda Sarkodie's memory be a blessing to her family, friends and the Ghanaian community in Canada. May her loved ones find comfort in the outpouring of support and may justice be served in her untimely passing. May we also reflect on the value of life and the impact of violence on individuals and communities, and pray for peace and safety for all, especially our young people pursuing their dreams abroad,” he said.

Touching video of Belinda praising God

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a touching video of Belinda Sarkodie singing gospel songs has re-emerged online, stirring deep sorrow among Ghanaians following her tragic death in Canada

The 26-year-old University of Cape Coast alumna was fatally shot while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have named a 17-year-old as the suspect and issued a warrant for their arrest on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh