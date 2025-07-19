Nigerian actor, Deacon Famous, has reacted to the alleged establishment of an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana

In a social media video, he advised Nigerians not to engage in activities that could mar Ghana's cordial relationship with Nigerians

Netizens who saw the actor's post expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting his statement and others criticising him

Awesome Chidiebere, popular Nigerian actor and son of actress Ngozie Ezeonu, has weighed in on the Igbo King brouhaha and offered a piece of advice to Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu.

In a video, the actor, widely known as Deacon Famous, opposed the establishment of an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana, stressing that it must be stopped if Ghanaians are displeased with the idea.

Deacon Famous opposes the establishment of an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana and urges Nigerians to comply with the laws of the countries they live in. Image source: Igbo King, Deacon Famous

Source: Facebook

"You want to have a Kingdom in somebody else's country, and they don't want it, what do you do? You stop.

He attributed the development to what he believes is a hunger for power of some Nigerians, insisting that Eze Chukwudi Jude must abandon the idea to avoid any repercussions for Nigerians in Ghana.

This hunger for power and desperation for leadership is what has led many parts of Nigeria to their current state.

Deacon Famous, who is married to a Ghanaian national, argued that Nigerians can hardly go to certain parts of their country to trade or conduct business because the hunger for leadership among some leaders has made those places unsafe for doing business.

Ghanaians fume over an old video of Eze Chukwudi Jude speaking about plans to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana. Image source: Igbo King

Source: Instagram

"We can hardly go to the east to do shows. We dey fear public gatherings in the East simply because it's not a safe place to be. And this has been the situation for about a decade," he said.

Deacon Famous was concerned about the development, arguing that innocent Nigerians who are peacefully doing their business in Ghana would suffer consequences if the matter is not properly addressed.

"If they push this issue so hard and it gets to the point where Ghanaians insist Igbos have to leave the country, this would be bad for all Nigerians since Ghanaian nationals may generalise the situation and sack all Nigerians instead of only Igbos."

He further stated that Nigerians have suffered various immigration restrictions and sanctions from countries like the UK, the US, Dubai, Canada and others because some Nigerians who found themselves there did not comply with the laws of those countries.

Watch the video of Deacon Famous speaking on the Igbo King brouhaha below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh