Ghana Immigration officer AICO II Japhet Boateng Kyei has died after being hit by a car while helping a stranded driver in Accra

His tragic passing marks the second death involving a GIS officer in under a month

Stephen King Amoah, another officer, was found dead days after going missing following a GH¢200k debt meeting

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, AICO II Japhet Boateng Kyei, has reportedly lost his life in an accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025, near the Art Centre off the John Evans Atta Mills High Street in Accra.

He was reportedly trying to help a driver with a broken-down vehicle when he was struck by a moving car.

According to media reports, AICO II Kyei was driving on the John Evans Atta Mills High Street when he saw a driver whose car had broken down and was struggling to fix it.

Consequently, AICO II Kyei parked his car and crossed the road to help the driver.

However, after assisting the driver, he attempted to return to his car, only to be struck by a moving Hyundai vehicle. This resulted in his untimely death.

This is the second time an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service has died in less than a month.

Another immigration officer found dead

Stephen King Amoah, an officer with the Ghana Immigration Service, who had been declared missing, was found dead.

A relative told YEN.com.gh that the officer’s body was discovered on July 8, 2025.

In an exclusive interview, the relative disclosed that he accompanied the police to identify the body, which was burned beyond recognition.

Stephen reportedly disappeared on the evening of Thursday, July 3, 2025. His family said he had gone to meet a friend who allegedly owed him GH¢200,000.

The meeting was scheduled at Ashongman Estates, after a friend called and said he was ready to repay the debt.

Stephen informed his wife before leaving home, but that was the last time anyone saw or spoke to him in person.

Later that night, Stephen’s wife, who was not at home, received a message from his phone claiming he had returned safely with the money. However, the message’s tone felt unusual.

Worried, she asked his brother to check the house, but Stephen was nowhere to be found.

The family reported the incident to the police, leading to an investigation.

On July 8, relatives confirmed that the body found was that of Stephen.

His friend, the same one who invited him to the meeting, has since been arrested. He is being processed for court on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is investigating the case further to get substantial evidence on what transpired leading to the young man's death.

Old video of Stephen Amoah watching football surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the late Ghana Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, who had gone missing and was later found dead, together with his friend, surfaced online.

The footage showed the two, who had been good friends, engrossed in a match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and another team.

Netizens were heartbroken over the video and criticised Bright for allegedly causing the demise of his friend.

