Young Don: Ajagurajah Replies Young Don, Gives Him A New Task To Perform If He Wants Sins Forgiven
Overseer of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has responded to controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don.
This comes after Young Don, after surviving an accident scare, expressed readiness to apologise and seek the forgiveness of Ajagurajah over certain comments he made about him in the past.
A new video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok @nanaboateng1200, shows that Ajagurajah has been in contact with Young Don, where the latter was heard pleading for forgiveness.
In the video, Young Don was heard expressing readiness to come to Ghana if that is what would cause Ajagurajah to forgive him.
Ajagurajah, after listening to his plea, gave the foul-mouthed TikToker an instruction, tasking him to make a video begging for forgiveness.
The spiritualist said once that was done, he, on his part, was also going to forgive him.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video below:
