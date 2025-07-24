Ajagurajah has finally reacted to the emotional appeal from Young Don seeking his forgiveness

The spiritualist, on his part, gave Young Don a task to do if he wanted him to forgive him for certain utterances made in the past

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the situation involving Young Don and Ajagurajah

Overseer of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has responded to controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don.

This comes after Young Don, after surviving an accident scare, expressed readiness to apologise and seek the forgiveness of Ajagurajah over certain comments he made about him in the past.

Ajagurah tasks Young Don to perform a task if he wants his forgiveness. Photo credit: @youngdon640/TikTok, @Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

A new video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok @nanaboateng1200, shows that Ajagurajah has been in contact with Young Don, where the latter was heard pleading for forgiveness.

In the video, Young Don was heard expressing readiness to come to Ghana if that is what would cause Ajagurajah to forgive him.

Ajagurajah, after listening to his plea, gave the foul-mouthed TikToker an instruction, tasking him to make a video begging for forgiveness.

The spiritualist said once that was done, he, on his part, was also going to forgive him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh