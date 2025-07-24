Young Don has launched an emotional appeal to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ajagurajah, and others whom he had wronged in the past

In a video, the socialite expressed his interest in returning to Ghana as part of his new path in life after his recent accident

Young Don's remarks garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of his social media post

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don has apologised to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Bishop Ajagurajah, and Ghanaians after his recent accident.

The social media personality recently took to his official TikTok page to open up about his unfortunate incident and how it had impacted his life.

Amid his recovery from the accident, Young Don has expressed remorse for the insults he hurled at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Dramani Mahama, and numerous prominent Ghanaian personalities.

He said:

"I have already apologised to God, and he has instructed me to apologise to Ghanaians, especially prominent people like Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the president, and anyone whom I insulted, even though they did not offend me."

"The Lord who created the heaven and earth wants me to do his work, so he said I should apologise to everyone."

Young Don also apologised to his rival, Bishop Ajagurajah, with whom he has feuded for over a year now, for his past utterances towards him on social media.

He noted that he had become a big fan of the Ajagurajah Movement leader, whom he considered an elder brother, and called on him to forgive him.

Young Don also shared his plans to travel to Ghana from the US as he embarked on his new path in life after the accident.

He appealed to numerous Ghanaian bloggers to disseminate his apology video for the people he had wronged to see and forgive him.

The controversial social commentator also expressed his willingness to visit the Manhyia Palace and carry out any customary rites needed should he be summoned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his elders.

Young Don slammed critics who would doubt his sincere apology for his past utterances. He denied claims that he had only expressed remorse for his actions after being allegedly deported from the US.

The socialite stated that he had an American passport and was free to travel from the country without facing any issues from Immigration officials.

Young Don also sent a message to Ghanaians who followed him on social media because he was insulting prominent figures.

The video of Young Don apologising to Otumfuo and Ajagurajah is below:

Reactions to Young Don's apology

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Find Me Grace commented:

"Time reach say you go come enjoy Ghana, ebi now u Dey beg."

Maxwell Ohene Djan said:

"You said power no dey 😂😂😂😂. Power dey papa."

Dollar wrote:

"Something must humble a man."

un2ulord commented:

"You can lie papa. You are not okay in SA, so you want to come to Ghana, Abi?"

