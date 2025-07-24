Prophet Telvin Sowah, a popular Ghanaian pastor, has prophesied about the future of prominent Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video, the renowned man of God who correctly predicted the victory of President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections stated that Ken Agyapong will never be president of Ghana.

During an interview on Accra FM, the preacher noted that despite various attempts, Mr Agyapong will not succeed in his quest to lead the nation since he has not been ordained by God to be President.

He noted that the former Assin Central MP will not even have the opportunity to become the NPP's flagbearer since the delegates will not give him the mandate.

"So for Kennedy Agyapong, they will start the elections and before the counting starts, in less than ten minutes, they will declare they have won it. The talking will be too much and before he knows it, Bawumia will win the race," he stated.

He also indicated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will never have the opportunity to lead the nation as President since Ghanaians will never give him the mandate.

He stated that President Mahama will deliver an outstanding performance in his final term, which will reaffirm the people's confidence in his party.

