Ghanaian preacher Pastor Love has opened up about the struggles of being a man of God

The ex-husband of award-winning gospel musician Obaapa Christy shared his experience in a viral video

Some social media users have reacted to Pastor Love's video as he spoke about winning souls for Christ

Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, well-known as the former husband of Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has candidly opened up about the multifaceted challenges that accompany a life devoted to pastoral ministry.

He shared his struggles in an insightful interview with popular Ghanaian media personality Kwaku Manu, which was shared widely on social media on June 24, 2025.

Pastor Love shares the painful reality of his pastoral calling and vows not to allow any of his children to become a pastor. Photo credit: @pastorlove.

Source: TikTok

Pastor Love discussed the unrelenting scrutiny that men of God often face, emphasising how this stigma can hinder their ability to express themselves freely.

He lamented that many of the harsh accusations directed at pastors are baseless and explained the profound psychological toll these misconceptions can take.

"I have faced a lot of challenges in this role. The job is incredibly demanding. Being a pastor isn’t an easy undertaking. In fact, at times, I find myself praying to God that none of my children should ever pursue a career in pastorship. It’s a profession filled with sorrow and, at times, overwhelming depression."

Pastor Love talks about loneliness

Pastor Love elaborated on the isolation that can come with the role. As a pastor, if you don’t cultivate your sources of joy and contentment, you may find yourself in a very dark place.

"There is often a lack of peace and happiness in this profession. " His comments reveal a poignant vulnerability, shedding light on the emotional struggles that many in ministry endure.

Pastor Love talks about using black magic

In addition to discussing his trials, Pastor Love took the opportunity to confront long-standing rumours regarding his spiritual practices. He firmly denied allegations that he employs black charm or "juju." He passionately stated,

"When I preach, you will understand the depth of my message because it is divinely inspired. Consider the number of songs I have written; each is a testament to the gift I possess, which far exceeds any form of black magic."

The YouTube video is below:

Pastor Love shares a new prophecy

Pastor Love Hammond has recently made headlines by sharing a troubling prophecy concerning Ghana’s immediate future.

He urged Ghanaians to pay attention to the noticeable shifts in the country’s well-being and commence urgent prayers for divine mercy.

He warned that significant upheaval is on the horizon, which could leave many grappling with its consequences.

"God has disclosed to me that our nation is on the brink of turmoil due to our collective character and deeds. When this occurs, no one should assign blame to any political party. I am a genuine prophet, and the messages delivered through me from God will undeniably come to pass."

The TikTok video is below:

Pastor Love endorses Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Agradaa, also known as Heaven Way Ministries' founder and evangelist Mama Pat, who has received support from Pastor Love.

Following an encounter with Agradaa, her spouse, and other religious leaders, the preacher encouraged her to change lives with her preaching.

Many social media users have reacted to the photo of Pastor Love and Agradaa, which has surfaced online.

Source: YEN.com.gh