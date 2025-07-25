Daughter of Nana Agradaa has triggered reactions on social media after displaying her dance moves days after pleading for her mother's release

Rihanna joined Medikal's trending Shoulder challenge in a video, which has since gone viral on social media

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some praised her dance moves, while others found her actions surprising

Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Patricia Asiedua, has joined the Shoulder dance challenge days after pleading for her mother's release.

In a viral TikTok video, Rihanna was spotted in a supermarket dancing her heart out amid her mother's recent woes.

Agradaa’s daughter pleads for her mother's release

Rihanna melted hearts on social media as she begged for mercy for her mother, who has been jailed for 15 years.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, July 18, 2025, the young girl begged for mercy from various law enforcement agencies for her mother to be released.

Reciting a poem she had written, Rihanna said she missed her and could not go 15 years without having her as a permanent presence in her life.

She asked for the court to intervene and let her mommy come home to her. The video attracted various reactions on social media, with criticising the move and others supporting her plea for her mother's release.

Rihanna joins Shoulder challenge

A video of Rihanna having fun has surfaced on social media, triggering various reactions. The young girl was spotted dancing excitedly, swinging her arms and feet rhythmically to the tune, leaving many to wonder if her plea was sincere or forced.

Agradaa jailed for 15 years for fraud

Meanwhile, Agradaa has been jailed for 15 years over fraud and charlatanic advertisement. She was dragged to court over a 2022 incident where she organised an all-night service and promised to double the money for attendees.

Agradaa organised the church service, took huge sums of money and other valuables from her church members, but failed to double them. She later dismissed the service, sparking public outcry.

She was arrested, bailed, processed for court, and after three years, an Accra Circuit Court slapped her with a 15-year sentence on July 3, 2025.

Watch the video of Agradaa's daughter dancing to Medikal's Shoulder below:

Rihanna's dance moves trigger reactions

Netizens who saw the video of Rihanna displaying her dance moves expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised wth her, others commended her dance moves.

@Auntie Bee🤪🌹❤️wrote:

"Love you so much. Mommy will be back, okay?"

@User188784557707 wrote:

"That's my girl😎😎😎😎"

@Akua Ephrem wrote:

"That my princess."

@Akua_comfort1 wrote:

"My Sweet baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Adiza wrote:

"My sweet baby😄😄"

@Mama Francisca wrote:

"Hmmmm… Lord show mercy..Rihanna 1"

Counsellor Lutterodt advises Agradaa's ex-husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor George Lutterodt offered a piece of advice to the former husband of Agradaa, following her 15-year prison sentence.

In a video, he asked the popular preacher to take immediate steps towards securing full custody of Rihanna.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some commending the counsellor and others criticising him.

