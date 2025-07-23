Counsellor George Lutterodt has offered a piece of advice to the former husband of Agradaa, following her 15-year prison sentence

In a video, he asked the popular preacher to take immediate steps towards securing full custody of Rihanna

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some commending the counsellor and others criticising him

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, George Lutterodt, has advised the former husband of Agradaa to immediately take custody of their children following her sentencing.

During a radio interview, the controversial counsellor expressed concern over a recent video of Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna and concluded that Agradaa's children are not safe in the custody of Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa’s daughter pleads for her mother's release

Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna melted hearts on social media as she begged for mercy for her mother, who has been jailed for 15 years.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, July 18, 2025, Nana Agradaa’s daughter begged for mercy for her mother to be released.

Reciting a poem she had written, Rihanna said she missed her and could not go 15 years without having her as a permanent presence in her life.

She asked for the court to intervene and let her mommy come home to her.

“Mommy is gone, and I’m feeling blue. 15 years is long, what am I to do? I need my mom, her love and her care. Please, can the court show mercy and spare? I’m just a kid with a heart that breaks. Seeing mommy’s photograph on the news, YouTube and papers. It makes me miss her smile, her heart and her song. I want her home where she belongs,” she recited.

Watch the video of Rihanna reciting her poem and pleading for her mum's release below:

Counsellor Lutterodt criticises Asiamah over Rihanna's video

Rihanna's video sparked outrage on social media. Many, including Counsellor Lutterodt, were upset and accused Angel Asiamah of using the child to court public affection for Agradaa. He called for proper custody of the young girl.

"Let’s not joke with some things. I know when it comes to Ghana’s laws, it is prohibited to use kids for certain kinds of advertisements. There are laws against it.

"I don’t know you, Pastor Eric, but don’t wait for your labour to be in vain. Go for your kids unless Rihanna is not your child. Don’t leave her with caretaker Asiamah. Don’t try it. Go for her. A brilliant child like this?

The counsellor contended that Rihanna's plea won't move the President since Agradaa is not a first-time offender.

"What the child is doing will not appeal to anyone, not even the President. Because, what Agradaa has done, she’s not a first-time offender, so no amount of plea can save her. So don’t expose the child," he added.

Counsellor Lutterodt further called on child rights advocates to go to the rescue of Rihanna and offer counselling to the young girl, following her mother's sentencing. Meanwhile, details on the internet indicate that Pastor Eric Oduro Kwarteng is not the biological father of Rihanna.

Watch the video of Counsellor Lutterodt advising Pastor Eric Oduro Kwarteng below:

Netizens support Counsellor Lutterodt's advice to Eric Oduro

Netizens who saw the video of Counsellor Lutterodt's advice to Pastor Eric Oduro were touched. Many in the comments section supported his call on the preacher to take custody of Rihanna.

@Sarah Boatemaa2 wrote:

"I agree with you."

@Manye Mley👑🥰 wrote:

"You are right."

@Aberiba Dasanah wrote:

"This is wisdom."

@MadamKidney wrote:

"Well said 👏👏."

@Rena Lamptey wrote:

"Man of wisdom 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Ajagurajah speaks on Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah commented on embattled televangelist Patricia Asiedua's prison sentencing.

In a video, he explained why he felt sorry for Mama Pat, who was jailed for 15 years for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Netizens who saw Ajagurajah's post were touched by his kind words to Agradaa and hailed him in the comments section.

