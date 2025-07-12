Vivian travelled to the United States of America in search of greener pastures but returned to Ghana after few years

The Ghanaian lady narrated that even though she got a job in US, she was not happy leaving her family in Ghana

She came back to her family and started a business with the money she had saved while in the USA working as a live-in nurse

A Ghanaian lady returned from the USA after staying and working there for three years to Ghana to join her husband and children.

Vivian said she was tired of staying in the USA and doing menial jobs she would not even consider in Ghana, just for the sake of money.

In a Facebook video, Vivian said she travelled with her brother, who is a medical doctor, in search of greener pastures.

She left behind her two children, the youngest was nine months old at the time and her husband.

“When we got there, I got a job as a live-in nurse. It meant I could not go out or eat anything of my choice. I only stepped out when my patients’ children came to visit. I learnt to eat Italian dishes because the family I was staying with were Italians. Even my brother, who is a medical doctor, worked as a live-in nurse in the US.”

However, Vivian said she got fed up with her living conditions abroad and decided to return to Ghana.

“I decided to come back home after I get my green card. In less than a week after I got my documents, I bought my ticket and left the country.”

Vivian said she informed only her husband of her return and her subsequent plans to start a business so she could be with her family.

“I got a store on the Dodowa road and travelled to Côte d’Ivoire to start dealing in rice and oil. In just a month, I made more money than I have ever made since I travelled to the US.”

Ghanaians comment on businesswoman’s earnings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Obeng Darko on Facebook. Read them below:

Isaac Banka said:

“At least she got a bigger capital from the USA.”

Ankamah G. Brains wrote:

“Why did she have to wait to get her green card before returning to Ghana?”

Kweku Kamassah said:

“But you went there before you got the capital to start the business here.”

Kekeli Asafo wrote:

“The very I step my two feet to the land of Ghana, I swear....if care is not taken, I will tear my passport into pieces into the bin. It's a mirage!!!”

Afia Darkoa said:

“I thought she said the living job doesn’t allow her to see the sun, now how come you were able to do 3 jobs…😏😏.”

Ato Apronti wrote:

“You got the green card and returned to Ghana. The green card means that she has to come to the USA every 6 months. She will come to the USA every 6 months till she becomes a citizen and can file for her kids to come and enjoy it here in the USA. Too many misconceptions in her story. She met the wrong ppl here when she arrived. Anyway, where’s her brother, the medical doctor? Probably he has passed his certification here inthe USA and stopped crying 🤔.”

Frederick Ellis said:

“I’m wondering how she got her green card in 3 years. Her story sounds fishy, and I’m not sure if she worked 3 jobs as she allegedly said. Suffice to say her business couldn’t have gotten better without US dollars as her foundation.”

SirGhartey Ahensah wrote:

"But remember, you made that sales out of the capital seed money you brought from the state. If you were to be here in Ghana , how would be able to get such huge money to load a trailer of rice and oil???"

Abu Wunyiko Mumuni said:

"Meaning capital is our challenge in Ghana."

