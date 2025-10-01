A Ghanaian man shared his frustrating apartment search online after visiting options that failed to meet expectations

He visited cramped two-bedroom apartments in rundown areas, expressing disgust over the poor living conditions

He found a spacious three-bedroom unit but was surprised by the rent, ending his search feeling tired and frustrated

A young Ghanaian man decided to document his deeply disappointing and ultimately unsuccessful 'apartment hunting day'.

Taking to his TikTok page, the young man, identified as Fredrick Osei, shared his frustrating experience of viewing several apartments that fell far short of his expectations.

Ghanaian man shares frustrations of apartment hunting

Because of the ordeal, he declared that day as the 'day one and day last' of searching for an apartment.

In the video, he visited a two-bedroom apartment in a neighbourhood he apparently found disgusting, with its rundown and cluttered surroundings.

He also found the apartment itself to be extremely small, particularly the bedrooms and bathrooms. The second apartment, also a two-bedroom, was similar to its equally cramped rooms.

Visibly confused and disappointed, he questioned why anyone would expect him to live in such conditions and firmly rejected it. His search took a different turn when he found a much nicer-looking three-bedroom apartment, only to be left surprised at the price.

Exhausted and defeated, he concluded his hunt and decided to go home, ending the video with a simple, 'I'm tired. Bye.'

The video has captured the common frustrations of house-hunting in Ghana, from subpar living conditions to exorbitant rental prices.

Watch the video of the man sharing his apartment journey hunting below:

Woman bashes Ghanaian landlord for failed renovation

In a similar report, a Ghanaian lady called out her prospective landlord for failing on his side of their negotiation regarding her apartment. The lady was filled with frustration as she bashed her prospective landlord for not completing essential renovations on the apartment she paid for.

According to her, she paid a sum to secure the apartment with the promise that the amenities it lacked would be fixed immediately. However, she explained that over a month later, the homeowner had still not completed the renovations, despite taking her money readily.

In her words:

"When we got there, he hadn't done anything. The house we are supposed to move into... My pastor was going to come and pray over it, but he hasn't done any of the renovation work. So the issue now is not about the pastor; it's about what he failed to do."

Watch the video of her ranting in frustration below:

Rent control warns landlords against breaking in

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, Head of Public Relations at Ghana's Rent Control Department, had cautioned landlords against breaking into apartments abandoned by tenants.

He stated that acting on impulse without following the law could lead to legal consequences and compensation claims, explaining that landlords must follow the official process, which includes a court order.

