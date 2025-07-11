A resident of Accra shared her struggles with high rent prices, emotional toll, and pressure from her landlord

She called on the Ghanaian government to take action on rent control to reduce financial hardship for renters

The young lady, a hardworking professional, urged understanding from landlords and more affordable rent policies

A hardworking resident of Accra has shared her emotional and financial struggles with the high cost of rent, appealing to the Ghanaian government to introduce rent control measures.

An Accra resident sad while pleading for fairer housing policies. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to her TikTok page, @marcy6056, who claims to be a hairdresser, expressed frustration at how exorbitant rent prices are draining her income.

She disclosed that the payment of her rent left her with little to cover other essential needs.

In her heartfelt video, the Accra resident explained that she is currently four months behind on rent and is struggling to raise enough funds to pay her landlord.

Despite her hard work and determination, the overwhelming cost of living, especially rent, has left her feeling helpless.

Lady expresses frustration over rent in Accra

The TikToker explained how rent takes up to 80% of her income, leaving her with only 20% to manage other expenses, including food, business costs, and personal needs.

In her words:

“How can you be working from January to December, and at the end of the year, you give 80% of your earnings to the landlord? How does that make sense?”

The resident, who is also an agricultural farmer, shared how she has other financial responsibilities, including supporting her family and maintaining her farm.

Accra resident laments after her landlord orders her to pay two-year rent. Photo credit: @marry (TikTok)

Source: Getty Images

However, rent payments have consumed most of her earnings, making it nearly impossible to address other vital areas of her life.

Lady laments after Landlord demands 2-year rent

During her plea, she recounted a painful conversation with her landlord’s son, who demanded two years' rent upfront. She shared how deeply hurtful his words were when he dismissed her financial struggles.

“If I’m sick, you think I can’t get better? What if I can’t work? How do I earn money then? It’s not fair,” she said, explaining that landlords should be more understanding of tenants' difficulties.

She added:

“You stand for hours and make 100 or 150 cedis for a day’s work. How do you expect to pay rent and manage your life?”

She further expressed concern about the increased hardship among young people, especially young women.

“When the rent is too high, some of us might be forced to do things we don’t want to do just to survive. This is not the life we should be leading,” she said.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to TIkToker's rent frustration

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on her page. Some of the comments are below.

Yaa Gunshot wrote:

"Madam move to kasoa, chamber and hall is 200gh."

Babis said:

"That’s what is killing urs in Ghana 😢 2years for rent is too much."

Francis Amonoo commented:

"Move to a cheaper place if u can't afford where u are now,it is very simple."

Akosua blessing wrote:

"Hmmmmm. Sorry the landlords are really something this time oooo."

TikToker star calls out Kumasi landlords

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a TikTok star, Skpapa, lamented about the high cost of rent in the country.

According to Skpapa, Ghanaian youths are struggling to afford accommodation due to exorbitant rent charges.

A section of Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their individual experiences with landlords and homeowners.

Source: YEN.com.gh