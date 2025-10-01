Prophet De-Lighter Roja has got netizens talking after he shared details of a vision he had about the Volta Region

In a now-viral video, the Kumasi-based man of God said he saw a massive military presence in the area of Ghana

He then made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Armed Forces in the region to be on high alert to avert any disaster

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, is once again in the headlines.

This time, the outspoken man of God has made a prophetic declaration about the Volta Region.

In a now-trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Oboy K-One, Prophet Roja, who was spotted preaching to congregants, called on the Ghana military to be on high alert regarding issues between Ghana and Togo.

He claimed that he foresaw a vision of military presence being heightened in the Volta Region, especially in the towns near the neighbouring country.

In the vision, he stressed that he foresaw a curfew being imposed on the people there and called on the military to be vigilant.

“The military in Ghana should be watchful on the Ghana-Togo border. Very soon, there will be a closure of airports. In towns bordering Togo, I foresaw a strong military presence leading up to a curfew being imposed. There is an attack coming on this country,” he said in the video.

Prophet Roja's visions make headlines

Prophet Roja has never shied away from making his visions known.

He went viral recently after he shared a prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana and even called on the then Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, to get in touch with him.

The preacher outlined this one day before the tragic Sikaman plane crash that happened near Obuasi on August 6, 2025.

Mampongtenghene sues Prophet Roja over prophecy

Prophet Roja has also faced criticism over his prophecies, with the chief of Mampongteng in the Ashanti Region even suing him.

The lawsuit is premised on a statement Roja made in July, claiming that he foresaw the death of three chiefs, including Nana Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II.

The prophetic declaration did not sit well with the respected chief, who decided to seek legal redress in court over the supposed vision.

Shedding light on the issue, a journalist who gave insight into the matter said Prophet Roja had been dragged to court despite initially offering an apology over the incident.

The journalist disclosed that the other defendants in the case included the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and the host of the show on which the preacher had made his remarks.

The 32-second video of Prophet Roja’s new prophetic declaration on the Volta Region has racked up over 1,000 views and many comments.

