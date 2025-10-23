One Dead, Four Injured at Odwira Festival Celebration

A ritual dispute between Abokomahene and Abimuhene of Ahwerease led to a deadly clash

A violent clash marred the celebration of this year's Odwira Festival at Ahwerease in the Eastern Region.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, reportedly resulted in the death of one person, with several others injured.

According to an article by Citinewsroom, which cited a police report, the incident happened during the performance of a traditional rite to mark the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making to begin the Odwira Festival.

The traditional rites were performed by the Abokomahene of the Asona Family, Nana Semenhyia Asakrofa.

Police speak on incident at Odwira Festival

According to the police report cited in the publication, a dispute reportedly broke out between the Abokomahene and the Abimuhene of Ahwerease over who had the authority to perform the ritual.

This quickly escalated, leading to a gunshot fired by some young men, resulting in the death of one person, with four other people sustaining various degrees of injury.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, is reported to have confirmed the incident, adding that the weapons used in the clash have been retrieved to assist in the ongoing investigation.

He further reiterated the police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the period of the Odwira Festival and after.

Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh also warned that anyone found culpable will face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

About The Odwira Festival

The Odwira Festival is an annual event celebrated by the Akan people, especially in the Akuapem and Ashanti regions of Ghana, to honour purification, express gratitude, and uphold cultural traditions.

The term “Odwira” translates to “purification” and symbolises the spiritual cleansing and renewal of both the community and the ancestral stools of chiefs for the new year.

Held at the end of the harvest season, the festival is a time to thank God and the ancestors, particularly for the successful yield of new yams.

Communities such as Akropong-Akuapim, Aburi, Larteh, and Mamfe celebrate the Odwira Festival every year in September and October.

While the Ashanti people also observe Odwira, they do so less often, with their last celebration being in 1961.

The festival was recently postponed indefinitely following the death of Queen Mother Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

