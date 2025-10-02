An elderly Ga woman alleged that GES banned Ga language in schools after her grandchildren brought Twi-only homework

She claimed the supposed policy phased out Ga and Adangbe languages from kindergarten, replacing them with Twi

Her frustration highlighted fears of language loss and joblessness for Ga teachers, urging GES to reverse the alleged decision

An elderly Ga woman has stirred reactions over claims that the Ghana Education Service (GES) had banned the teaching of the Ga language in schools.

The yet-to-be-identified elderly woman raised the alarm over what she described as the systematic removal of the Ga language from her grandchildren's school curriculum.

Woman upset over alleged removal of Ga

The woman made the claims after her grandchildren allegedly returned home from school with their homework exclusively written in the Twi language.

Upon enquiring, she claimed to have been told that the GES decided to phase out the teaching of both Ga and Adangbe languages.

According to her, the decision was made to be effective from the kindergarten level, replacing the languages with Twi.

While there have been no public statements of such a replacement from the GES, her statement should be taken as an allegation rather than factual truth.

Her frustration was twofold: she claimed to be heartbroken as the younger generation would grow up without being able to speak their mother tongue. Secondly, she pointed out that the alleged policy would render trained Ga language teachers unemployed.

She said in Ga language:

"My grandchildren have brought home homework in Twi. And I asked them, 'Do you have a Twi teacher?' They said yes. So it means the Ga teachers have all been sacked."

Expressing her frustration, she called for immediate attention to the issue, urging the GES and other authorities to reverse the supposed policy and restore the Ga and Adangbe languages in the education system.

Watch the woman rant in the video below:

Reactions to elderly grandmother's Ga rant

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@DelademDzikunu said:

"Where are the Ga tutors? Go to the University of Education and ask how many students are enrolling in Ga education? The teachers are not there."

@porshefashion commented:

"What’s this agenda people are creating? I’m an Ashanti. I grew up in Accra, and in my school, I had the option of studying Twi or Ga, and I chose Ga. I had Ga friends choosing Twi as their options. Why are people in the media making it sound like Twi is being imposed on children in schools?"

@seebreeze17 wrote:

"It wasn’t that way before. The NPP government changed it. NDC has to change it back."

@tonnylegacy18 commented:

"I used to learn Ga in primary through JHS. What changed? Every region should have its local dialect taught."

Man questions absence of Ga at park

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man went to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and pointed out a significant oversight in the park's welcome signage.

The young man highlighted that the welcome signage at the park has greetings in English, Twi, and Ewe, but none are written in the Ga language.

The oversight he saw sparked conversations, with some supporting representation of Ga and some others dismissing its importance.

