Two Ghanaian police officers were praised for directing traffic during a heavy downpour at Abeka Junction, Accra

A video of the officers' dedication trended online as they worked tirelessly amid flooded roads and intense rainfall

A commuter recorded and commended the officers’ selfless act, urging Ghanaians to appreciate such public service commitment

Two officers from the Ghana Police Service have been applauded for their unwavering service during heavy rainfall at Abeka Junction.

Commuter praises two police officers for managing the traffic situation amid heavy rainfall at Abeka Junction. Photo credit: MTTD. Image source: Facebook

Source: UGC

The heavy rainfall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, caused some disruption and hold-ups at Abeka Junction until police officers intervened to control the situation.

Police officers perform obligations under heavy rainfall

The officers' commitment to ensuring public safety and the smooth flow of traffic amidst challenging weather conditions was highlighted by a commuter, who shared the video of their efforts on social media.

The video captured the officers diligently directing traffic as vehicles navigated through the flooded streets. Despite the relentless downpour, the officers remained diligent, ensuring that traffic flow was maintained and potential accidents averted.

Police officers appreciated for directing traffic amid heavy downpour at Abeka Junction, Accra on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Photo credit: Delali. Image source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian, while recording the moment, lavished praises on them. He stated that despite the general lack of respect for the police by civilians, the two officers remained committed to serving the public.

He said:

"My God! Ghana Police, thank you very much. Ghana Police, this is how you work. In the rain, at the Abeka Junction. Oh, God, God bless you.

Oh, oh, oh! This is how it should be. The civilians don't respect the police. But from what you have done today... in the rain. The civilians are all looking."

He concluded by urging his followers to recognise the commendable work being done.

Watch the trending video of the police officers below:

Reactions to police officers working amid rainfall

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the passionate moment on X. Some of the comments are below.

@phoenix_bld_ commented:

"Properly working traffic lights will do this, day or night, rain or shine!! Commendable act, but they shouldn't be there in the first place."

@2xnmore said:

"Bro, under this downpour, you're the real Ghanaian, tougher than trotro brakes, kinder than free taxi after church. Be safe, but know we see you."

@Micha_els wrote:

"I think they should be awarded, maybe with a pay raise or some huge bonus. As soon as they get promoted, trust me, you won't see them there again.✌️"

@Sedrick_Af10 commented:

"This is fantastic. Also, one at the Paloma traffic light yesterday. They’re doing amazingly well. 🙌🏽"

@gulftrendgh wrote:

"Well done. So is the Police Service saying they can't afford a raincoat for their personnel?"

@KingFabulo said:

"Ahhh. Why is the person making the video sounding like that? You people like taking things too far; they were trained for something like this, let's appreciate them for it, but not by doing it pitifully."

Nigerian man applauds Ghanaian Police

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian TikToker, Silencer Ojionu shared his experience with law enforcement in Ghana, a few months after arriving in the country.

According to him, authorities in Ghana do not interfere in other people’s business, even if the person is as popular as he is.

He stated this while noting the difference between the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh