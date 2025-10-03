A Ghanaian prison officer has cautioned families to stop pressuring inmates for money, citing emotional distress and suffering

The prison officer shared a story he heard about a prisoner who was pressured by his girlfriend for school fees and other expenses

Ghanaians reacted online, with many criticising families who demand financial support from loved ones who are in prison

A Ghanaian prison officer has issued a heartfelt and intense caution to the families and relatives of inmates, urging them to stop the pressure they sometimes place on the incarcerated.

A Ghanaian prison officer pleads with the families of prisoners to stop pressuring them during their incarceration.

The officer shared a video on social media, explaining that many people outside the confines of a prison have no idea of the hardships faced by convicts.

His outburst was a result of the alleged financial pressure relatives and lovers alike put on their loved ones in prison.

He went on to share a situation he had heard of about a young prisoner who was pressured by his lover for financial support.

Officer urges families to ease prisoners' stress

According to the prison officer, the inmate was pressured by a girlfriend, whom he had impregnated, to provide money for school fees and other expenses.

The officer warned that this external pressure has serious negative consequences for the inmates.

A prison officer in Ghana shares a story of a prisoner pressured by his girlfriend for her expenses.

He noted that the constant demand for money from relatives adds to the inmates' suffering and can lead to emotional distress.

In his words:

"He is suffering, and all he needs is a little bit of comfort from you. But you are putting pressure on him and telling him stories from the outside world. This is not how you treat an inmate."

He also mentioned that the stress can lead to such inmates misbehaving within the prison, which in turn leads to punishment and a more difficult time during their imprisonment.

He pointed out the irony of expecting someone who is imprisoned and unable to work to provide financial support. Instead of adding to their burdens, he advised families to offer comfort and support.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to prison officer's warning

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@msrukie1 said:

"Dear men, the future is unknown and your children will be pathetic in your absence if you marry a lazy leech. Because how do you explain this nonsense? Asking for money from a man in jail? How? 🤦‍♀️💔"

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"Somebody dey jail, who wey dey outside dey bill am. Ah, you girls no get fear of God kraaa🤦‍♂️"

@quamiguy1 commented:

"Some ladies, they don’t know about the situation that you are in ooo, all what they think is money."

@cfcleezo wrote:

"This right here is one reason why you should avoid broke ladies, and jobless women at all costs."

@Makavelli_0 said:

"If you marry a better woman, she'll never ask you for money in this condition."

