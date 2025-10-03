A Ghanaian woman expressed frustration over the unhygienic living conditions of nurses in a compound house

She filmed the dirty surroundings of the nurses' residence, questioning their professionalism amid ongoing protests

Ghanaians reacted online, with some criticising her generalisation and others agreeing on the need for cleanliness

A Ghanaian woman has stirred reactions on social media after she vented her frustration and anger at a group of nurses who are tenants in a compound house.

Amid the current buhaha that centres on nurses' protests in the country, a Ghanaian woman has made a complaint concerning some nurses' alleged complete disregard for sanitation.

Woman blasts nurses over unsanitised house

According to the unidentified woman, the medical professionals paid no attention to the cleanliness of the building's exterior and surroundings. She recorded herself walking around the property, displaying the overgrown weeds and unswept areas.

As she was filming, she repeatedly emphasised the poor living conditions of the nurses .

In her words:

"A very nice house. They rented a house, and it was given to nurses. They are staying inside. Look at their surroundings. It's so dirty, all over the place. You see the surroundings. The nurses' surroundings. Very dirty. They are staying inside."

She expressed her disappointment, questioning their credibility as healthcare professionals who are supposed to care for the sick.

She made it clear that she would never seek medical help from them, given the unhygienic conditions in which they live.

She said:

"It's so dirty. Very dirty. This is where they stay. And you want me to come here for treatment? I won't come. I will die."

Watch her rant in the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's rant about nurses

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@BabydogeTL1 said:

"Enter the house and call those nurses to order and stop the foolish rant? How many nurses do you know in your life that’s making you generalise this situation? Take us to your house and let’s validate your efforts in keeping your home sane. Agendafo) go fool with everything."

@Kalicuba1 commented:

"Laziness de3 e full everywhere nowadays oo. People no fit wash their underwears anymore. l work in a laundry, na 3ne3ma y3hunu no ong mmttwwss."

@Nanaezze suggested:

"Small demonstration nurses do, you dey expose them left, right centre. Anyway, cleanliness is next to godliness, nurses for do better with neatness, especially their gateway to Africa."

@ewurabenaah said:

"Anurse fou yinaa s3 s3n? Grouping all of them together ti s3 diaa ebi nni ne fie?🙄

How many of them does she know? Konkonsa ni."

