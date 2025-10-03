A Ghanaian nurse who shot to instant fame after she opened up about working without pay for the past ten months has shed more light on her concerns

In an interview, the nurse, who works at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, made a passionate appeal to President Mahama to ensure that nurses are paid

Ghanaians who reacted to the interview commended the young lady for sharing and retaining the need for nurses to be paid

The nurse who went viral after she joined her colleagues to submit a petition to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health over ten months of unpaid salary arrears has again spoken on her plight.

Muniratu, a nurse at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, got many people feeling emotional on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after she opened up about the hardship she was facing.

She then explained that her house rent had elapsed; however, money to renew had become a problem, all because she had not received a salary for the past ten months.

Nurse begs Mahama over salaries

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Muniratu, who was speaking in an interview with KSTV, made a passionate appeal to President John Mahama, urging him to show interest in the concerns raised by the nurses regarding unpaid salaries.

Looking visibly emotional, she stressed that the money nurses are demanding is rightfully theirs and must be paid.

"So, I stand on behalf of all my colleagues and all my friends. We are begging the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, please, please, and please, we are begging you."

We've worked for the past 10 months now. There is a lot that I can't even say a lot is going on with that. We are traumatised, we can't do it anymore. We are begging you, kindly pay us; that is all we are asking for. We are not begging for money. This is our hard-earned money that we are asking to be paid," she said in the video.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 100,000 likes and 7,000 comments.

Peeps commend the nurse for speaking on plight

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for shedding more light on the plight of unpaid nurses.

@evamebeauties stated:

"Make some rich man give this lady all her outstanding salaries as she awaits the government. Well-mannered lady."

OFFICIAL OHENEBA ANN stated:

"This girl will go far, I swear, The meaning of controlling your talks whenever you are upset."

Kobbymarfo_official added:

"I wish I had money, see beauty, brains, yet humble. Baako no de3."

Mo Mary added:

"If you haven’t experienced this, you won’t understand it well. 2019 was hell in my house. My husband worked for 1 whole year without pay, eeeeh Charley."

Thyrese Raymond added:

"Tens of nurses went on demonstrations to request what is due to them, people have singled out a lady and are receiving all the goodies. Don’t let anybody lie to you that 'beauty premium or advantage' is necessary."

50_Body indicated:

"Make a person do a passionate appeal before she can get the money she worked for? Aww, Ghana."

blessed added:

"Whenever you think something is against you, also remember that the same thing can be a blessing to you."

Teacher laments over unpaid salaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher also publicly spoke about the challenges facing her and her colleagues.

Speaking in an interview, she lamented that she and other teachers have become cash-strapped due to the non-payment of salaries.

She admitted that she depends on the benevolence of her loved ones to feed herself.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

