Afua Asantewaa recounted how self-acclaimed King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom reached out to her via email

She claimed to have dismissed the email, only later realising that the king had been arrested by authorities at his base

Ghanaians who listened to her on social media gave a mixed reaction, with some imagining her life as a Kubala queen

Afua Asantewaa, of the GWR Sing-a-thon fame, has recounted a surprisingly and somewhat humorous experience she had with the self-styled leader of the 'Kubala Kingdom.'

In a recent video shared online, Afua claimed that she received a detailed and 'interesting' email some months ago directly from the self-proclaimed 'Kubala King' Atehene.

According to her, in the detailed email, the king called her queen and deserved to rule by his side in the Kubala Kingdom. At that time, Afua said she was not aware of what the kingdom entailed and decided to dismiss it.

YEN.com.gh reports that the tribe had been in the Scottish forest in Jedburgh since May 2025. However, according to the report, the kingdom, comprising three individuals, was first served with an eviction notice in August because they were on private land.

Afua comments on ban of Kubala Kingdom

Fast forward to Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Ghanaian man was arrested over immigration offences as the tribe he set up was evicted from the forest. YEN.com.gh confirmed that the handmaiden, an American woman named Kaura Taylor, was also arrested.

Reacting to their arrest, Afua recounted how the king, in the email, gave her some specific advice to keep singing and to listen to the classic Ghanaian song, 'Woyaya' by Osibisa. She made this disclosure after she witnessed the news.

Reflecting on the situation, she expressed a mix of amusement and sympathy, imagining herself in the shoes of one of the "queens" who had left her everyday life to join the kingdom.

In her words:

"Reading more about the kingdom, I just imagine myself in such a situation because one of the queens, I am told, you know, was living a normal life until she got to the kingdom, you know."

She concluded by using the experience as a cautionary tale about the "strange" messages people receive online. She warned that without guidance and strong instincts, she could easily ended up in the Kubala kingdom.

Watch the video of her reaction below:

Reactions as Afua recounts Kubala King's conversation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Is_me02 wrote:

"The Kubala something dey tear me pass. 🤣"

@wajaGh said:

"My takeaway is she almost abandoned her husband and moved on with that guy. I hope people truly understand the word “almost.” Women are some strange creatures, bro."

@StitchesTapes commented:

"Show evidence.🤣🤣 The guy actually told you to keep singing? Nice."

@SamuelKwameAda1 wrote:

"You’d have been better off than the Singathon. Kindly give it a second thought."

Ghanaian tribe in Scotland 'reclaiming land'

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Kubala tribe was made up of Kofi Offeh, 36, who calls himself King Atehene, his wife, Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by the name of Asnat.

The members of the self-proclaimed kingdom have stated that they are reclaiming land that was allegedly stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The Jedburgh and district councillor, Scott Hamilton, said he was happy with the eviction of the supposed tribe.

