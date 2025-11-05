Afua Asantewaa shared a threatening message she recently received from King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom

In a post, she cautioned the self-proclaimed king, who has accused her of mocking him after his arrest and eviction from the Scottish forest

Afua Asantewaa and King Atehene's saga has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa has reacted to a concerning message she received from the self-proclaimed monarch of the Kubala Kingdom, King Atehene, following his eviction from a Scottish forest.

King Atehene, real name Kofi Agyemang Offeh, recently made the news internationally after he proclaimed to have established his Kubala Kingdom inside a forest in Scotland, where he lived with his two female wives, Jean Gasho, 43, who called herself Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by the name of Asnat.

The tribe, who had been living in a woodland area near Jedburgh since May 2025, said they were reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The self-proclaimed King's controversial antics caught the attention of the UK authorities, who arrested him and his wives and evicted the tribe from the Scottish forest.

Amid his arrest and eviction, Afua Asantewaa claimed to have received a strange email from King Atehene in the past, in which he advised her on her singing career.

She used her experience to warn people about the dangers of receiving strange messages on social media, saying that without guidance and strong instincts, she could easily have ended up in the Kubala kingdom.

The video of Afua Asantewaa recounting the strange email she received from King Atehene is below:

Afua Asantewaa speaks out over Atehene's threats

In a social media post on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Afua Asantewaa shared the content of a new email she had received from King Atehene weeks after his eviction.

In the mail, the self-proclaimed King appeared to threaten the two-time GWR sing-a-thon participant over perceived disrespect.

He accused Afua Asantewaa of mocking him after he reached out to her and threatened to take action against her at another appropriate time.

In response, the media personality questioned King Atehene over the transgressions against him. She also called on him to leave her and the other innocent women he had been targeting.

She wrote:

"I guess my life is in danger. 😩 What does he want from me? Kubalaaaa, I’m not that kind of woman. Leave innocent women alone."

The social media post of Afua Asantewaa speaking out after the alleged threats from King Atehene of Kubala Kingdom is below:

Afia Asantewaa's response to Atehene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Anet Praise commented:

"😂😂😂😂 Aah, the king has taste papa."

Sweet wrote:

"😂😂😂 Why are you running, sister Afia?"

ju_nipuxx said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 The last slide is always the ish."

