Nana Ama McBrown angrily scolded bloggers at Osanju's funeral after getting too close to her and impeding her movement

The final funeral rites of the late TikTok star were held in Atwima Koforidua on October 4, 2025, and attracted a cross-section of famous Ghanaians

The incident occurred days after McBrown warned bloggers attending the funeral to behave and respect the privacy of mourners or face her wrath

Actress Nana Ama McBrown slammed a group of bloggers for impeding her movement during the final funeral rites of late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju.

Nana Ama McBrown angrily scolds bloggers for invading her privacy during the funeral of late TikToker on October 4, 2025. Image credit: @odehyiekeff

Source: TikTok

The final funeral rites for the deceased content creator were held in Atwima Koforidua on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Osanju passed away on September 1, after he fell ill in his room and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Nana Ama blasts bloggers at Osanju's funeral

Beloved actress Nana Ama McBrown, who shared a close bond with Osanju during his lifetime, was one of many famous faces who attended the late TikToker’s funeral.

Her appearance was marked by chaos and confusion as attendees at the funeral scrambled to catch a glimpse of her, while bloggers also attempted to get close for the best shot to post online.

A viral moment at the funeral occurred when a group of bloggers got too close, prompting McBrown to angrily respond by flinging her hands out to shove them away.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, she reacted angrily over the breach of her space, screaming in Twi “ad3n, ad3n?”, meaning “why, why?”

The viral video of the moment McBrown scolded a blogger at Osanju’s funeral is below.

Many Ghanaians expressed support for the actress, as she had warned bloggers to stay at a respectful distance from her days before the funeral.

During a TikTok Live video with Osanju’s father, McBrown said anyone who invades her space or that of the grieving family in order to record videos to post online would face her wrath.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown's warning to bloggers before Osanju's funeral is below.

Reactions to McBrown's appearance at Osanju's funeral

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's actions during her appearance at Osanju's funeral.

BIG.MAY🧚‍♂️🌹🍇 said:

"The person is still healing, and you people are worrying her with amotuomo kankan."

VIRTUE🎤🎤 (DEMAIKER)🎧🪘 wrote:

"Celebrity no koraa afuno maame no."

Son of Yaa Aboraa commented:

"You will never see her with security."

(CEO)🌎✈️ said:

"The reason why I don’t go close to celebrities. I don’t want any embarrassment; my pride won’t allow me to do that."

Washintine❤️✈️🫣 wrote:

"So those doing the video ankasa no, what are they going to do with it?"

Actress Nana Ama McBrown warns TikTokers and bloggers at Osanju's funeral to behave and respect the family's space. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown, @ghabrokyiregossip/TikTok, @osanju6/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown hurriedly leaves Osanju's funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was forced to hurriedly leave Osanju's funeral due to the unmanageable crowd situation caused by her presence.

Nana Ama McBrown was mobbed by fans and bloggers alike as she arrived at the late TikToker's final funeral rites.

Source: YEN.com.gh