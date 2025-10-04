Ama Yeboah fainted during Osanju’s funeral as mourners rushed to assist her amid emotional scenes

Ghanaians on social media questioned Ama Yeboah’s collapse, accusing her of faking the emotional moment

The emotional funeral for Osanju was held at Atwima Koforidua, where many TikTokers gathered to pay tribute

A heart-wrenching moment at the funeral of beloved Ghanaian TikTok star, Osanju, raised many concerns after a close friend of his collapsed upon seeing his corpse.

In a video shared on social media, Ama Yeboah, a fellow content creator and close female friend of the deceased, was visibly distraught and fell unconscious during the funeral rites.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Osanju, whose real name was Elvis Frimpong, passed away on September 1, 2025, after a public battle with leukaemia. His funeral rites were held at the Atwima Koforidua School Park in the Atwima Nwabiagya District, Ashanti Region.

TikToker Ama Yeboah collapses at Osanju's funeral

In a recent video, his female colleague, Ama Yeboah, seemed to have lost consciousness as she was seen supported by attendees and mourners in black attire with Osanju's image. A man carried the TikToker aside while some concerned individuals rushed to her aid.

The scene quickly escalated, with a crowd forming around her as some attempted to assist while others captured the moment on their devices. Some minutes later, she gradually regained consciousness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ama’s collapse during Osanju's funeral

While some viewers empathised with Ama Yeboah’s grief, others on social media were quick to question the authenticity of the fainting incident, with many suggesting it was staged for attention. Some of the comments are below:

@LIFE_UPDATE12 said:

"You collapse, but you still dey hold your handkerchief. No wonder she is a content creator"

@_mrahenkorah commented:

"Ebi settings make she komot for there."

@J_McMensah wrote:

"She collapse. Why she hold items for hand? 😣"

@GaruSarkCess commented:

"Masa masa wey settings be this.. Tweaaa."

@KDOdame wrote:

"This girl is a liar. Watch carefully from 0:08 to 0:14 and you will see that it was a planned thing."

@unruly_ceo questioned:

"Osanju is gone, and it’s sad, though. But what kind of stupid drama and barbaric attitude is this?"

@god_dc1 commented:

"Always creating scenes so they can g,o viral in every chance they get. 😂 These TikTokers."

@_Dhellali questioned:

"You sure it’s not one of her usual theatrics? 😆"

Nana Ama McBrown empathises with Osanju's father

Nana Ama McBrown spoke about the late TikToker during a recent episode of her new relationship talk show.

She encouraged the father of the deceased, who has been left devastated by his son's death.

According to Nana McBrown, Osanju's father was going through a hard time, and his composure in public cannot be taken for granted.

"We need to look out for Osanju's father. The people around him need to always support him; otherwise, we may lose him, too," McBrown advised.

