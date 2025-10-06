Angel Asiamah has opened up on his wife, Nana Agradaa’s cry for salvation as she serves a 15-year sentence at Nsawam Prison

During his October 4 visit, Agradaa reportedly urged her husband and congregation to pray to God to have mercy

Angel Asiamah has previously opened up about his wife's suffering behind bars and often shares messages of encouragement to her

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has opened up on a plea for salvation from his wife as she serves a 15-year jail term in Nsawam Prison.

Popular Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, was jailed by an Accra Circuit Court after being convicted of fraud.

She was accused of defrauding members of the public who attended a 2022 church service during which she promised to double their money.

Agradaa, who was a traditional priestess famed for doubling money with her ‘sika gari’ deity, advertised her ability to carry out the same procedure in her church, the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry.

During the service, she allegedly took money from those who attended, yet failed to double it.

Nana Agradaa’s husband speaks after Nsawam visit

During a recent trip to Nsawam Prison, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, detailed the content of his conversations with his wife.

Asiamah had previously opened up about her condition, stating that she was finding it difficult to deal with her incarceration.

He said Nana Agradaa was suffering in jail but was determined not to let that discourage her.

"As we speak, she is in a real predicament. She has no peace, and I, as her husband, also do not have peace. We are facing a very precarious situation, but she said do not allow it to discourage you,” he said.

Following his recent trip, Angel Asiamah shared an update on his wife’s condition with their congregation during a sermon on October 5, 2025.

He said that during his October 4 visit, they decided that October should be a month of faith in their church.

Angel Asiamah said Nana Agradaa shared a cry for help aimed at God and asked all her loved ones and church members to pray for her freedom.

“My wife gave me numerous quotations to share with you. She said we should pray with some of them, and some should be shared with her loved ones to pray for her. She gave us Psalm 54:1, to be used by her church members and all loved ones to pray for her,” Angel Asiamah said.

The bible quotation, which he read out loud, read: “Save me, O God, by your name; vindicate me by your might.”

Angel Asiamah explained that Agradaa directed them to pray with that quotation and pray for a miracle.

“God would use his name to save Nana Agradaa. Because we have gathered in God's name, and we are studying in his name, and using his name to pray, God would save her, he added.

The YouTube video of Angel Asiamah speaking about Nana Agradaa is below.

