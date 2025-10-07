Ghanaian food vlogger, Ama Burland, visited Lagos for Spotify’s event and tried Nigerian jollof rice during her food tour

She said she couldn't tell the difference between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof, stirring major reactions online

Her jollof review video on TikTok quickly gained traction, with over 36,000 likes and hundreds of comments

Ghanaian food vlogger and content creator Ama Burland has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Ama Burland recorded herself feasting on a plate of jollof rice in Nigeria.

Ama is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, to participate in Spotify's Greasy Tunes Café pop-up event. This is a three-week cultural activation celebrating Afrobeats, Nigerian food, and youth culture.

Ama Burland tastes Nigerian jollof rice

The programme was held on September 30, 2025, at Fired & Iced in Lekki Phase 1, and is said to run until October 19, featuring live performances, DJ sets, artist chats, and immersive experiences, including personalised playlists tied to local dishes.

Ama's aim at the event is to collaborate with Spotify to promote the event, particularly under the Afrobeats: Culture in Motion campaign. Her recent social media post captured the moment she was eating the local Nigerian jollof.

In the video, she could be seen eating the food comfortably. The plate of jollof rice also had assorted beef and plantain by the side. Ama claimed that she could not notice a significant difference between Ghanaian jollof and Nigerian jollof.

Captioning the video, she said:

"Me enjoying Nigerian jollof as a Ghanaian cause I can't tell the difference and can't be bothered."

At the time of filing this report, her post gathered up to 36,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ama Burland's Nigerian jollof review

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Thereal_mawuena22 commented:

"The chef is a Ghanaian, l tell you.😂😂"

Uzeey_1 said:

"Finally, somebody said the truth. 😀😀The difference is about the chef, how good or bad the person is. Jollof rice is jollof rice."

Bella wrote:

"Divided by egg, united by jollof."

Am_akuamorenagh1 said:

"Oh no, you should be able to tell us the difference.😩🙏"

Atrice said:

"We need more Nigeria trip content experience."

Mecilambo🦋🦋 commented:

"Had Ghana jollof in Ghana a few years back, so after some days an argument came up and my friend asked me which is better since I went to Ghana and had both, that was when I realised I had actually tasted Ghana jollof, trust me, there was no difference, cos I never noticed also maybe it depends on the chef."

Carter Efe says Ghanaian jollof is better

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nigerian comedian, Carter Efe, shared a picture of the Ghanaian jollof he was enjoying for dinner as part of his visit to the country.

In the picture, a partly eaten bowl of Ghanaian-made jollof rice with sauce and lots of meat was shown.

In the photo description, he wrote his honest review after taking a few spoonfuls. According to him, Ghanaian jollof was the best and that Nigerians were wrong whenever they claimed the Nigerian delicacy was better.

