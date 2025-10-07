A Ghanaian parent has expressed anger that, despite the Free SHS policy, there were still expensive admission requirements

He said schools demanded items like chairs, brooms, and T-rolls, making education financially burdensome for him

The parent stated that the school had threatened to dismiss students who failed to provide the items during admission

A visibly frustrated Ghanaian parent has expressed his deep concern and anger over what he described as the exorbitant demands for admission to Senior High School (SHS).

The unnamed man and parent argued and lamented that the requirements from many schools in the country were making secondary education far more expensive and burdensome for families.

He made his outcry during an interview with media outlet The Bossah Media. He shared his frustration with the list of items allegedly demanded by various SHS as part of their admission prospectus.

According to him, the school he planned to enrol his child in required chairs, brooms, and T-rolls, among other items. He claimed such items have placed him under significant strain as a parent.

The man's vexation comes amid the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy. The policy was implemented to eliminate financial barriers to secondary education; however, with schools placing additional costs on parents, many, like this Ghanaian man, have voiced frustration.

Despite free education, the parent disclosed that schools are enforcing these requirements strictly, with threats of dismissal for students who fail to provide the listed items.

"They said they will sack them. They are going to sack them. You see, the list of items is too long. They said if you don't bring it, you can't come to school."

The demands from the school led the father to declare that his child would rather stay home than attend school.

Reactions to parent's rant about SHS fees

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Ruddestyouth said:

"Abi. They wanted free SHS, that's what they get."

@Nanakofiwaddle wrote:

"Charley, some old’s be some way oo…. Primary school sef dey take this every term. So he mean say the child since nursery he no dey take these things to school? Oh, Charley."

@BaffourAsuman commented:

"You want all items to be provided for free. Eiii, this man."

@edwinbakah wrote:

"It is obvious this man is an illiterate. We all went to school with these, and no parent ranted."

