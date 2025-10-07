Free SHS Under Scrutiny as Parent Decries Costly School Admission Items List
- A Ghanaian parent has expressed anger that, despite the Free SHS policy, there were still expensive admission requirements
- He said schools demanded items like chairs, brooms, and T-rolls, making education financially burdensome for him
- The parent stated that the school had threatened to dismiss students who failed to provide the items during admission
A visibly frustrated Ghanaian parent has expressed his deep concern and anger over what he described as the exorbitant demands for admission to Senior High School (SHS).
The unnamed man and parent argued and lamented that the requirements from many schools in the country were making secondary education far more expensive and burdensome for families.
He made his outcry during an interview with media outlet The Bossah Media. He shared his frustration with the list of items allegedly demanded by various SHS as part of their admission prospectus.
Ghanaian parent laments costly SHS admission demands
According to him, the school he planned to enrol his child in required chairs, brooms, and T-rolls, among other items. He claimed such items have placed him under significant strain as a parent.
The man's vexation comes amid the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy. The policy was implemented to eliminate financial barriers to secondary education; however, with schools placing additional costs on parents, many, like this Ghanaian man, have voiced frustration.
Despite free education, the parent disclosed that schools are enforcing these requirements strictly, with threats of dismissal for students who fail to provide the listed items.
"They said they will sack them. They are going to sack them. You see, the list of items is too long. They said if you don't bring it, you can't come to school."
The demands from the school led the father to declare that his child would rather stay home than attend school.
Watch him let out his frustration in the video below:
Reactions to parent's rant about SHS fees
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@Ruddestyouth said:
"Abi. They wanted free SHS, that's what they get."
@Nanakofiwaddle wrote:
"Charley, some old’s be some way oo…. Primary school sef dey take this every term. So he mean say the child since nursery he no dey take these things to school? Oh, Charley."
@BaffourAsuman commented:
"You want all items to be provided for free. Eiii, this man."
@edwinbakah wrote:
"It is obvious this man is an illiterate. We all went to school with these, and no parent ranted."
MP Jerry Ahmed makes donation to JHS graduates
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Jerry Ahmed, the Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe, donated essential school supplies to support students in his constituency.
The gesture aimed to ease the financial burden on parents by providing trunks, mattresses, and pillows to 1,000 Junior High School learners transitioning to Senior High School.
The donation event, held at the Gbawe Cluster of Schools, attracted students, parents, and community members, with social media users also commending the MP’s initiative.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh