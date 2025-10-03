The KNUST SHS student caught in a controversial video with her assistant headmaster, Charles Aidoo, says she is not a minor

In an interview, the young lady denied claims by Gender Minister Agnes Lartey that she was 13, saying she was born in 2006

The Gender Minister had suggested police involvement after GES dismissed Aidoo for misconducting himself with a student

The female student at the centre of a controversial viral video involving a dismissed KNUST Senior High School (SHS) assistant headmaster has spoken publicly for the first time.

The young lady has reportedly denied earlier reports which claimed she was a minor.

The KNUST SHS student caught in a viral video with her assistant headmaster, Charles Aidoo, says she is 19 years.

GES sacks KNUST SHS master over video

Late in September 2025, a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Charles Akwasi Aidoo, the Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST SHS, in a compromising situation with a female student.

The footage quickly went viral across various social media platforms, generating widespread condemnation.

After the video emerged, the Ghana Education Service (GES) dismissed Aidoo, from his post.

In a statement announcing Aidoo's removal on Monday, September 29, 2025, the GES indicated that due process would be followed and any disciplinary action would be taken in accordance with the Service’s code of conduct.

GES' Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, announced Charles Aidoo's sacking on September 29, 2025.

The decision to dismiss Charles Aidoo was welcomed by many, including Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Ghana, who applauded the action of GES.

Government's reaction to viral KNUST SHS video

However, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, insisted on involving the police in the matter.

She claimed that the young lady in the video was only 13 and thus a minor, so the matter would not be left at the dismissal of the assistant headmaster.

Naa Momo Lartey confirmed that her ministry was working with the Ghana Police Service to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Charles Aidoo for his misconduct.

She further cautioned that anyone who takes advantage of a child, claiming the child offered themselves to them, is still in danger of the law.

Watch the Gender Minister's statement below:

KNUST SHS girl in video denies minor tag

However, the young lady has dismissed the claims by the Gender Minister about her age.

According to an Adom News report, the student at the heart of the scandal firmly stated that she was 19, not 13 as peddled in the media.

She reportedly provided specific details about her birth, indicating that her 19th birthday fell on July 21.

"Just tell them I am 19 years old. I was born on 21st July 2006. I'm not 13 years old," she was quoted to have said.

