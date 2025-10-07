Journalist, Kevin Ekow Taylor, criticised the rapid expansion of China Mall in Ghana, calling it a threat to the economy

He claimed to have observed that China Mall were strategically placed near local malls, harming Ghana's retail market

Despite laws regulating foreign retail participation, Taylor warned that ineffective enforcement could lead to local market collapse

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian journalist Kevin Ekow Taylor has raised concerns over the alleged rapid and strategic expansion of China Mall across the country.

Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Ekow Taylor criticises the rapid expansion of China Malls in Ghana. Photo credit: kevin taylor. Image source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Taylor, known for his forthright critiques, tagged the business strategy of the foreign-owned mall as the 'new galamsey.' He argued that this phenomenon is posing a grave threat to Ghana.

According to him, the China Mall are a great threat to Ghana's retail market and, by extension, its entire economy. He claimed that the foreigners strategically placed their mall in key commercial areas that are often in proximity to Ghana's own Accra Mall.

He said:

"They are strategising places where they will place the China Mall. And because of that, when you go to Accra Mall, which is basically supposed to make money for Ghana, Accra Mall is empty, but the China Mall is full."

He warned that this would ultimately collapse the local market in the country, from major markets like Kjetia in Kumasi and Makola in Accra to smaller local ones.

While acknowledging that there are laws, such as the GIPC Act (Act 865), meant to regulate foreign participation in the retail sector, he implied that these laws are not being effectively enforced.

He concluded with a dire warning that if this trend is not checked, a time will come when 'nobody will go to our markets,' and the Ghanaian economy will 'collapse.'

Watch the video of his speech below:

Ghanaians react to Kevin's statement

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of his rant on X. Some of the comments are below.

@theomeneben said:

"It doesn’t matter who is selling what, as long as what is being sold is not made in Ghana, the money goes to wherever the goods are made from. The problem with Ghanaians is profiteering. The foreigners look at small margins + large sales = big profit."

@DannyRace1 commented:

"But we have Melcom everywhere in Ghana, which is owned by Indians, but we see no problem about that."

@yo_jeezy questioned:

"Do you know the number of people these guys have employed?"

@Sacks3zlyf wrote:

"But Mahama endorses Chinese business in Ghana and also has an ambassador to China, so what do you expect?"

@singapo_malaya said:

"They operate hideous businesses. They don't pay tax. The government would rather harass small businesses struggling to survive. These Chinese are pushing Ghanaians out of the market."

VeryDarkMan listens to explanations from Nigerian spare parts traders following an eviction notice by Ghanaian counterparts. Photo credit: VDM. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nigerian traders speak out against market eviction

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nigerian social media influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM) visited the Abossey Okai spare parts market to investigate the eviction saga involving Nigerian traders.

Following multiple videos showing the closure of shops owned by Nigerians, VDM interviewed several traders, who explained that a disagreement over business models led to the conflict.

According to the traders, Ghanaian counterparts wanted Nigerians to act solely as wholesalers, but defaults in payments pushed them to set up their own retail shops.

They also refuted claims of undercutting prices or engaging in fraudulent activities, explaining that customs duties made it impossible to sell goods cheaply and arguing that these allegations were unfair generalisations.

Source: YEN.com.gh