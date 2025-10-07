A video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr talking about his latest adventures is making the rounds on social media

The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile was seen attending to his poultry farm while talking about his future

The video has resurfaced at a time when the Kantanka family wants nothing to do with Kwadwo Safo Jr

Ghanaian businessman Kwadwo Safo Jr has courted attention after a video of him on a poultry farm emerged.

In the video, Kwadwo Sarfo Jr, one of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's sons, talked about his new life as a poultry farmer. Before, he was the CEO of his father's car manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobile.

The former CEO's moments as a farmer surfaced were culled from a post he shared in April this year. It was meant to be a soft launch of his upcoming podcast Stripped Down: A Man's Tale.

In a portion of the video, Kantanka's son established that he was ready to tell his truth no matter the distractions.

"I want to come to you with the truth. Expect my podcast and YouTube channels. It's time for the truth to come out," Kwadwo Safo Jnr said.

Kantanka family cuts ties with former CEO

The video has resurfaced at a time when the Kantanka family wants nothing to do with its former CEO.

A statement released by the family on Monday, October 6, cautioned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Akofena, the former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

The family did not state any reason leading to the shocking development after the Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral.

Adwoa Safo made leader of Kantanka family

This came after she was made the head of the Kantanka family, known in local parlance as the Abusuapanin, at a colourful ceremony. She was also made the leader of the Kristo Asafo Church.

