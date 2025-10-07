A viral video showing Prophet Roja smiling as he posed with his son and daughter has surfaced on social media

The video emerged as Prophet Roja’s son, Ohene Amankwaah, celebrated his 12th birthday on October 6, 2025

Ghanaians shared positive reactions to the video, with many extending their well-wishes to the prophet's handsome son

A video showing the children of popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, has surfaced on social media.

Prophet Roja poses with his children in a viral video as his son celebrates his birthday.

The pastor’s son, Ohene Amankwaah, turned 12 on October 6, 2025, and was celebrated on TikTok.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Prophet Rojaba, the man of God was seen smiling happily with his son and daughter.

Several other images in the video montage showed his son posing with multiple cars in the preacher’s posh mansion.

The TikTok video showing Prophet Roja’s children is below.

Prophet Roja’s rise to popularity

Ghanaian Prophet Samuel Henry, also known as De-Lighter Roja, gained prominence after seemingly predicting the death of the late defence minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah.

Dr Omane Boamah was one of eight people killed when a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Z-9 helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest in the Adanso Afuokrom District of the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025.

In a video shared to his official TikTok page around 8:20 a.m. on August 5, 2025, a day before the crash, Prophet Roja warned of imminent danger to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician.

The man of God could be heard asking for the identity of Ghana’s defence minister in the video, warning that he needed to speak with him as a matter of urgency.

“Who is the current defence minister? Omane Boamah? Wherever he is right now, he should call me. Send this message to him for me. Whenever he sees this video, he should call me, my name is Prophet Roja,” he said.

Just about 24 hours after the warning, Omane Boamah was reported dead in a helicopter crash, leading to Prophet Roja’s warning going viral.

Aside from the Defence Minister, the crash killed four other high-ranking NDC officials, including the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Kumasi Mayor Samuel Sarpong, and former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye.

The TikTok video of the prophecy regarding the defence minister is below.

Reactions to Prophet Roja's son's birthday

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Prophet Roja and his children, and wishing his son a happy birthday.

lil Kwesi💕 Get Rich🇺🇸🥹✨🔐 said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎈."

Menuna Issah wrote:

"God bless you and give you a long life."

Biggies commented:

"Happy birthday to you, son 🙏."

Mamadee said:

"Happy birthday, my boy, long life. God bless your new age🙏🙏."

Mampongtenghene sues Prophet Roja over a July 2025 prophecy about his life.

Prophet Roja sued by Mampontenghene

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Mampontenghene, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II, sued Prophet Roja over a prophecy about his life.

Prophet Roja said he had seen a vision about a threat to the chief's life, prompting him to seek legal action.

